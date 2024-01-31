Oracle Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, Quote Applications for Seventh Consecutive Year

Report highly rated Oracle Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) for "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute"

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), for the seventh consecutive year. A copy of the report is available here.

Gartner defines configure, price, and quote (CPQ) applications as software that enables sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders. Of the 16 companies evaluated, Oracle was recognized as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

"Many organizations still require their salespeople to navigate complex technical and process challenges to serve their customers. As a result, salespeople spend too much time on making quotes rather than making quota," said Kartik Raghavan, senior vice president, applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle CPQ, salespeople can quickly configure and price complex products or services, while avoiding errors and taking advantage of upsell, cross sell, and renewal opportunities. We believe that being named a Leader acknowledges our on-going investment in CPQ and our commitment to helping organizations maximize revenue and improve operational efficiency."

Oracle CPQ, built to include powerful artificial intelligence functions and running natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, helps organizations from all industries shorten sales cycles and lower operational costs by enabling them to automate and optimize configuration, pricing, and quotation models. Oracle CPQ is part of Oracle Cloud CX, an integration suite of applications that helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. Read more about these results and please visit oracle.com/cx to learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help organizations improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ provides verified customer ratings and peer reviews. As of January 10, 2024, Oracle Cloud CX customer reviews include:

"Oracle is providing a user friendly platform for all your sales and CRM at one go." – Associate, Finance industry (Read Full Review)

"The suite offers capabilities for customer data management, allowing businesses to centralize and leverage customer data from various sources. This data can be used to gain insights into customer behavior, preferences and engagement across different touchpoints, enabling personalized marketing and improved customer experiences." – International Account Manager, Consumer Goods industry (Read Full Review)

"Overall, I have a positive experience with Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience. It is a comprehensive suite of applications that can help business of all sizes to create, manage, serve and nurture lasting customer relationships." – Presale Engineer, Telecommunication industry (Read Full Review)

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications Published 11 December 2023. Analysts: Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

