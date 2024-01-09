Oracle Named a Leader in Retail Planning Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Oracle Retail Cloud Platform recognized for offering configurable workflows and a high-level of scalability

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 20231. The Oracle Retail platform was cited as the best fit for retailers or CPG firms that see open-to-buy and merchandise financial planning discipline as critical. Oracle scored the highest among any vendor in the agile merchandising criterion and was one of just two vendors to achieve the highest rating in both the vision and innovation criteria. Download the report and learn more here.

The report evaluated the solutions provided by 13 retail platform vendors and was designed to help digital business leaders select the right platform to meet their needs.

"Oracle's current offering showed strengths in channel and store assortment planning; exploiting affinity, demand transference, and decision tree techniques; range and merchandise financial planning; continuous planning; and next best action," the report stated. "Reference customers valued Oracle's vision, roadmap, and merchandise financial planning functionality…."

"Our AI-backed Oracle Retail platform built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides retailers the tools to scale and tailor existing workflows to meet their merchandise financial planning and open-to-buy goals," said Alex Alt, executive vice president, Oracle. "We believe this recognition further demonstrates Oracle's continued leadership in the retail industry and ability to provide innovative solutions to meet our customers' – and their customers' - evolving needs."

To see Oracle's cloud platform for modern retail in action, please visit us at the National Retail Federation Show (NRF) in New York on January 14-16, 2024, at booth #5038. Learn more about our networking events and book a demo or meeting at: https://engage.oracle.com/oracleatnrf2024

  1. The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023, George Lawrie with Fiona Swerdlow, Emily Pfeiffer, Min Say, Rachel Birrell, November 28, 2023

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

