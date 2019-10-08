Oracle Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 11th Consecutive Year

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools report for the 11th consecutive year. This year's report states, "The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices."

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in the Data Integration Tools category for more than a decade highlights Oracle's ongoing commitment to innovation around the industry's most challenging data issues," said Jeff Pollok, vice president product management, Oracle. "With more enterprises moving to cloud or hybrid-cloud environments, it's important that we continue to invest in our open platform. Not only do we help customers pull from hundreds of Oracle and non-Oracle sources based on their unique environments, but we help deliver value quickly by simplifying data tasks providing intuitive self-service for IT and business users."

Gartner estimates that "By 2021, more than 80% of organizations will use more than one data delivery style to execute their data integration use cases." Oracle's data integration solution, including Oracle GoldenGate, Oracle Data Integrator and Oracle Enterprise Data Quality, deliver a proven and comprehensive solution to simplify enterprise data integration.

Oracle data integration allows enterprises to access and manipulate hundreds of data sources, whether on premises or in the cloud, and accept any data in any shape or format. This solution offers exciting opportunities to accelerate business transformation across a broad spectrum of enterprise customers and partners. We accomplish this by incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered features to help service all data integration needs.

Oracle also supports its customers by offering a vast network of technical consultants and service providers across its global partner network to aid in the implementation and management of their data integration technologies.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools here.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools" by Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker. August 1 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

