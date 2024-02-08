Oracle Named the Leader in B2B Customer Data Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) scores highest in current offering category in B2B Customer Data Platforms Analyst Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as the Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q4 2023. The report recognized Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform (CDP), part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing, as the Leader with the highest score in the current offering category. The Forrester Wave™ included eight customer data platform (CDP) vendors and evaluated them on 29 criteria that analyzed current offerings, vendor strategies, and market presence.

"B2B CDPs provide a viable, powerful, and business-user-friendly way for marketers to manage and utilize customer data, addressing myriad challenges that have long impeded their efforts [to deliver personalized and effective campaigns]," said the report, authored by Katie Linford, principal analyst, Forrester. It goes on to state, "Oracle Unity CDP provides a comprehensive, business-friendly solution to solve for customer data."

According to the report, "Oracle has created a strong foundation geared toward addressing customer data challenges across the entire B2B Revenue Waterfall™, which can empower businesses with essential insights that enhance their marketing and sales strategies." The report also noted that "Oracle's CDP differentiates itself by offering out-of-the-box, industry-specific data models, allowing it to provide tailored solutions that resonate with specific industry requirements…the CDP has recently launched new journey orchestration capabilities, enhancing its ability to drive targeted, personalized customer interactions."

"The question is no longer about collecting enough data. If you want to increase revenue and gain market share, instead, marketers must ensure data is usable and rich enough to better cross-sell or up-sell customers," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. "We believe that being named a Leader in this report validates our strategy and investment in delivering market leading CX applications that create exceptional customer experiences from acquisition to retention and everything in between."

Oracle Cloud Marketing is part of Oracle Cloud CX. Oracle Cloud CX helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help your organization improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: oracle.com/cx

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle