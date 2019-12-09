ORACLE NAMES VISHAL SIKKA TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that Dr. Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of the AI company Vianai Systems, has been named to Oracle's Board of Directors. Before starting Vianai, Vishal was a top executive at SAP and the CEO of Infosys.

"The digital transformation of an enterprise is enabled by the rapid adoption of modern cloud applications and technologies," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "Vishal clearly understands how Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure, Autonomous Database and Applications come together in the Oracle Cloud to help our customers drive business value and adapt to change. I am very happy that he will be joining the Oracle Board."

"For years, the Oracle Database has been the heartbeat and life-blood of every large and significant organization in the world," said Dr. Vishal Sikka. "Today, Oracle is the only one of the big four cloud companies that offers both Enterprise Application Suites and Secure Infrastructure technologies in a single unified cloud. Oracle's unique position in both applications and infrastructure paves the way for enormous innovation and growth in the times ahead. I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Oracle Board, and be part of this journey."

"Vishal is one the world's leading experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison. "These AI technologies are key foundational elements of the Oracle Cloud's Autonomous Infrastructure and Intelligent Applications. Vishal's expertise and experience makes him ideally suited to provide strategic vision and expert advice to our company and to our customers. He is a most welcome addition to the Oracle Board."

