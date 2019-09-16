Oracle Offers Always Free Autonomous Database and Cloud Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced Oracle Cloud Free Tier, including new Always Free services for anyone to try the world's first self-driving database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for an unlimited time. Now, organizations large and small, developers, students, and educators can build, learn, and explore the full functionality of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including Compute VMs, Block and Object Storage, and Load Balancer – all of the essentials for developers to build complete applications on Oracle Cloud.

While other hyperscale cloud vendors provide a free 12-month trial of their relational database and then start charging, Oracle's Always Free Autonomous Database remains free for as long as it is used. Oracle also offers more compute and storage as Always Free services than its competitors do with their free trials. Users can upgrade easily to get more instances, larger instances, and additional services. Always Free services are available in all regions of the world and are available to anyone, including those with paid accounts using Universal Credit pricing and new Free Tier accounts.

"We are thrilled to offer Always Free Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "This enables the next generation of developers, analysts, and data scientists to learn the latest database and machine learning technologies for developing powerful data-driven applications and analytics on the cloud."

The new program enables developers to build applications using any language and framework on top of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Database. They can get started quickly without waiting for IT to provision and learn new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Enterprises can use Free Tier to prototype, prove out new technologies, and do testing before moving production workloads to the cloud. They can sample robust enterprise infrastructure capabilities like load balancing and storage cloning. Additionally, students can learn how to use the latest technologies and become better prepared for their careers.

Oracle also provides a rich set of free developer tools so developers can build and deploy new data-driven applications faster on Oracle Autonomous Database. Developer tools include Oracle Application Express (APEX) for low-code Web application development, SQL Developer Web for user interaction with the database, Machine Learning Notebooks, REST interfaces for easy access and publishing of database data, and drivers for all popular programming languages. The Oracle Cloud Developer Image includes the latest tools, choice of development languages, OCI Software Development Kits (SDKs), and database connectors. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure resources can all be operated by console, REST APIs, and SDKs, or automated with Terraform.

As part of today's news, Oracle also will be providing educators and students with the Oracle Cloud Free Tier through Oracle Academy, Oracle's global, philanthropic educational program. Starting in early 2020, Oracle Academy Institutional members will enjoy easy signup, and educators will be able to create free accounts for their students. Additionally, Oracle Academy is developing academic curriculum on Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle APEX.

Oracle's Free Tier program has two components:

Always Free services, which provide access to Oracle Cloud services for an unlimited time

Free Trial, which provides $300 in credits for 30 days to try additional services and larger shapes

The new Always Free program includes the essentials users need to build and test applications in the cloud: Oracle Autonomous Database, Compute VMs, Block Volumes, Object and Archive Storage, and Load Balancer. Specifications include:

2 Autonomous Databases (Autonomous Data Warehouse or Autonomous Transaction Processing), each with 1 OCPU and 20 GB storage

2 Compute VMs, each with 1/8 OCPU and 1 GB memory

2 Block Volumes, 100 GB total, with up to 5 free backups

10 GB Object Storage, 10 GB Archive Storage, and 50,000/month API requests

1 Load Balancer, 10 Mbps bandwidth

10 TB/month Outbound Data Transfer

500 million ingestion Datapoints and 1 billion Datapoints for Monitoring Service

1 million Notification delivery options per month and 1000 emails per month

Oracle has one of the world's most popular databases, especially for mission-critical applications. Oracle Autonomous Database and all of Oracle's cloud services and Oracle Applications run best on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database, was designed to run on Oracle's Gen 2 infrastructure, and just about every database and workload run better in terms of performance, network, and security on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The first of its kind, Oracle Autonomous Database uses ground-breaking machine learning to provide self-driving, self-repairing, and self-securing capabilities. As such, it automates key management and security processes in database systems like patching, tuning and upgrading, all while keeping the critical infrastructure constantly running for a modern cloud experience. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous Database delivers significantly lower cost than alternatives.

