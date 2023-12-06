Oracle Opens Colombia's First Hyperscale Cloud Region

Oracle partners with Claro to bring a world-class public cloud to Colombia

Oracle continues to expand its global cloud region footprint with 47th public cloud region

Organizations benefit from OCI's high performance and security, powerful data and analytics, and distributed cloud capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of an Oracle Cloud Region in Colombia in partnership with Claro, becoming the first major cloud provider to establish a public cloud region in the country. Claro is one of the host partners for the new Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region, and through its partnership with Oracle it becomes the first telecommunications operator to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to organizations across Colombia.

"Establishing a cloud region in Colombia is a reflection of Oracle's commitment to the country's technological development," said Germán Borromei, managing director, Oracle Colombia and Ecuador. "With the new region we are helping to accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions, democratize access to innovative technology, support the modernization of organizations, and foster their growth to help them achieve success in a competitive business environment."

Part of Oracle's distributed cloud strategy, the new region is Oracle's 47th public cloud region and offers Oracle Cloud's full capabilities across more than 100 OCI services and cloud applications to migrate, modernize, and innovate, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and AI infrastructure.

"Partnering with Oracle to establish the first public cloud region in Bogotá is a major milestone in Colombia's technological evolution, as the new region will help accelerate the digital transformation of businesses nationwide – including small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent 90 percent of businesses in Colombia," said Carlos Zenteno, president, Claro Colombia. "Oracle selected our data center, certified with ICREA 5, so that organizations in Colombia and other countries like Perú, Ecuador, and Panamá gain access to innovative cloud services with low latency and high availability."

"Public cloud infrastructure, such as the new region Oracle is opening in the Colombian territory, generates impact not only on the country's economy but also brings social benefits and the generation of new opportunities," said Saúl Kattan, senior presidential advisor for digital transformation, Colombia. "For this reason, we are designing a plan to leverage the cloud for its data and analytics capabilities, as well as training specialized digital talent, which will contribute to the purpose of making Colombia a more productive country. With this type of project, we must be at the forefront."

"Colombia's technology industry continues to grow thanks to projects like this," said Mauricio Lizcano, minister, Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies. "It is encouraging to see the opening of the first public cloud region in our country, as it will have a significant impact on Colombia's businesses and economy, helping to create a wide range of growth opportunities."

Oracle and Claro Collaborate to Help Drive Cloud Adoption Across Colombia

Co-located in Claro's data center in Bogotá, the Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region gives organizations access to a wide range of cloud services to modernize their applications, innovate with data and analytics, migrate mission-critical workloads from their data centers to OCI, and help address regulatory compliance and data residency requirements. Via its partnership with Oracle, Claro offers OCI services to public and private sector organizations across Colombia.

OCI's Global Ecosystem Helps Ease and Accelerate Cloud Adoption

OCI's extensive network of more than 90 global and regional OCI FastConnect partners offers organizations dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services. FastConnect provides an easy, flexible, and cost-effective way to create a dedicated, private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public, Internet-based connections. FastConnect partners available at launch of the Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region include Cirion, Claro, Equinix, and Ufinet.

A Focus on Driving Sustainable Operations Across the Globe

Underscoring its ongoing focus on sustainability, Oracle has committed to matching all worldwide Oracle Cloud Regions with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, including the Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region. Several Oracle Cloud Regions are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy, which enables organizations to run their computing services more sustainably and with a lower carbon footprint. To further advance its commitment to sustainable operations, Oracle and its asset recovery partners recycled 99.7 percent of retired hardware they collected in FY'23.

Helping Customers Harness the Benefits of the Cloud

Banco Falabella is a banking institution with a 20-year history of serving more than six million customers across Latin America. With a presence in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, the bank is using the Oracle Cloud Santiago Region and plans to use the Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region. With Oracle, Banco Falabella has taken a leap in modernizing its banking core and implemented a digital strategy that would provide stability, technological robustness, resilience, scalability, obsolescence control, and competitive advantages in the face of the new realities of the market.

"We formed in-person teams in Falabella's offices, and we have teams connected remotely from several countries around the world to achieve cloud migration success, and we're seeing the results of our strategy," said Javier Martin, head of operations & IT department, Banco Falabella Colombia. "We managed to reduce the time needed for critical processes drastically, but above all we are convinced that Oracle's cloud regions enable us to support the obsolescence, resilience, and scalability of our critical platforms."

Oracle's Distributed Cloud Delivers the Benefits of Cloud with Greater Control and Flexibility

Oracle's distributed cloud offers customers all the advantages of cloud with greater control over operations as well as data residency and proximity. It also offers customers low latency, even for operations spanning multiple clouds. In total, Oracle manages 66 cloud regions across 26 countries, including public and dedicated regions. All deployment options offer more than 100 cloud services across infrastructure and applications to support IT migration, modernization, and innovation. OCI services and pricing are consistent across deployment types to simplify planning, portability, and management.

OCI's distributed cloud lineup supports:

Multicloud —Options including Oracle Database@Azure, MySQL HeatWave on AWS, and Oracle Interconnect for Azure allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

—Options including Oracle Database@Azure, MySQL HeatWave on AWS, and Oracle Interconnect for Azure allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds. Hybrid cloud —OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

—OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Public cloud —Forty-seven hyperscale public cloud regions across 24 countries serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

—Forty-seven hyperscale public cloud regions across 24 countries serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud—Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for US national security purposes.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Oracle Cloud Regions

Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Claro Colombia

Claro is the mobile telecommunications operator with the largest coverage in Colombia. It carries its 2G, 3G and 4G signal to 1,098 municipalities in the country with a network of more than 9,600 base stations and has more than 37 million users who have chosen it as their mobile voice and data services operator. It also offers fixed telephony, broadband Internet and closed television services to more than 3 million homes.

SOURCE Oracle