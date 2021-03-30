Oracle Opens Hospitality API Specifications to Help Industry Recover

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic underscored the need for hospitality providers to have flexible systems that can be adapted quickly to exceed changing guest expectations. Making it easier for partners to adapt and innovate, Oracle has made the REST API specifications in the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) freely accessible through GitHub under the Universal Permissive License (UPL) model. See the Integration Platform in action here.

By opening the REST API specifications for Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud, the entire hospitality industry can directly benefit from years of development efforts. The move not only offers hoteliers a way to adopt new solutions faster, but it also represents a considerable step towards having a common industry reference for REST APIs. The update was unveiled during Oracle Hospitality's second annual Innovation Week virtual event which brought together close to 400 attendees from 60 countries to gain access to the knowledge and tools needed to help the industry adjust to new market requirements.

"We have heard over and over from customers and partners that they would like to reuse or take inspiration from our REST API specs. They want our APIs to become the industry reference and are asking us to make it possible," said Laura Calin, VP of strategy at Oracle Hospitality. "With this update, we are making this vision of an open architecture a reality and taking APIs in hospitality to a completely new level."

Speeding innovation through an open architecture

The Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform centralizes, consolidates, and streamlines data and processes across hotel operations into a single and unified platform. It enables hoteliers to 'plug-in' applications from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and third-party application providers to improve operations and elevate guest experiences in a matter of days and weeks rather than months or years. The offering is available to OPERA Cloud customers at no additional cost.

"According to IDC data1, 22% of hospitality and travel organizations cite insufficient data as a top challenge impeding innovation strategies," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst, hospitality & travel digital transformation strategies, IDC, says. "Key priorities for hospitality to rebound from the COVID-19 crisis and achieve digital resiliency will be building technology ecosystems that allow rapid innovation, drive profit and improve efficiency. To achieve this, they are seeking and will invest in solution partners that will support a flexible infrastructure with numerous integration partners that will deliver consistent and customized services to guests."

With the integration platform, customers and partners benefit from:

Secure access to more than 3,000 modern REST API capabilities —more than three times that of the nearest competitor.

A seamless end-to-end self-service experience, from registration, discovery, and use of the APIs, to the publication and/or discovery of solutions in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Reduced partner fees as there is no longer a mandatory certification process.

Accelerated delivery enabled through a real-time feedback channel where users of the platform and product managers interact around the clock to identify impediments and find solutions.

"Since its debut in late 2020, more than 100 partners and many of our customers are now actively building integrations against our REST APIs," said Luis Weir, senior director of strategy at Oracle Hospitality.

"By leveraging the OPERA REST API specs and OHIP, we will be able to include virtually every hospitality capability into our solution. This, in turn, will enable hospitality developers to tap into any of these capabilities in a matter of seconds rather than weeks or months of tedious work," said Zdenek Nemec, founder and CTO of superface.ai. "Open access to API specifications is a crucial step towards open standards in hospitality and autonomous software integration. Thanks to Oracle Hospitality for making it possible."

Learn more about Innovation Week and access the on-demand sessions.

1Source: COVID-19 IMPACT ON IT SPENDING Survey (Survey conducted during 3rd December to 15th December period), IDC, December, 2020 All Respondents N=648, Hospitality & Transportation N=57

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit oracle.com.

Oracle Hospitality brings over 40 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. It provides hardware, software, and services that allow customers to use data to drive personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability and encourage long-term loyalty. OPERA is recognized globally as the leading property management platform and offers open APIs to serve as a platform for industry innovation. Visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality to learn more.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

