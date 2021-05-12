Oracle Opens Second Brazilian Cloud Region in São Paulo

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support growing customer demand for cloud services in Brazil, Oracle today announced the opening of the Vinhedo Cloud region. This follows the launch of its São Paulo Cloud region last year, making Brazil Oracle's latest country offering dual cloud regions. The opening marks Oracle's 30th Cloud region worldwide and is part of Oracle's global plan to operate 38 Cloud regions by the end of 2021. The digital transformation efforts in Brazil have been accelerated by the global pandemic and Oracle is working with organizations across Brazil to help them move to the cloud securely and in compliance with data sovereignty regulations.

"We're thrilled to open Oracle's Vinhedo Cloud region as our second region in Brazil. Part of our strategy has been to build a true disaster recovery solution with two regions to help our customers bring their most critical workloads to Oracle Cloud," said Scott Twaddle, vice president, product, industries and partnerships, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With the Vinhedo Cloud region, customers across South and Latin America are able to move to the cloud faster and build resilient workloads that meet data sovereignty requirements and keep their data or metadata within borders."

Oracle continues to make significant investments in Brazil to support a fast-growing number of customers and partners. Today's news follows the recent announcement that Oracle and Microsoft expanded their cloud interoperability partnership to help joint customers worldwide, like TIM Brasil, run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. The planned Interconnect location in Brazil means enterprises can build workloads that seamlessly interoperate between Microsoft and Oracle cloud regions in Brazil.

Oracle has a unique dual-region cloud strategy that enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographically separated locations for disaster recovery and compliance requirements—without having sensitive data leave the country. Oracle is the only major cloud provider with dual cloud regions in Brazil, enabling organizations to run their mission-critical workloads in Oracle Cloud.

The new cloud region will deliver Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware solution, and Oracle Cloud Applications services. It will also provide multiple benefits to customers, especially to those in highly regulated industries with restrictions on servers outside the national territory.

Oracle is also working to drive renewable energy adoption, improve water efficiency and attain environmental certifications. Oracle Cloud offers customers the opportunity to drive business value and reduce their environmental impact, from Oracle's sourcing of materials and renewable energy to cloud features like flexible compute, which enable customers to precisely match the resources they provide to workload needs in a granular way, which reduces their resource consumption and costs.

Customers and Partners Benefit from the Vinhedo Cloud Region

Oracle is helping companies of all sizes and sectors accelerate their journey to the cloud, such as TIM Brasil and SKY, providing them with maximum control and a high level of data security. The Vinhedo Cloud Region provides continuous availability of up to 99.995%, helping ensure no interruptions. In addition, the move to the Vinhedo Cloud Region helps security-focused enterprises that need to help address demanding data residency requirements, as well as, reducing operational costs and modernizing legacy applications.

TIM Brasil is one of the largest telecommunications carriers in the world and recently migrated 100 percent of its data centers in line with the company's strategic plan, which involves digitizing all processes, including service and relationship platforms.

In partnership with Oracle and Microsoft, TIM Brasil is working to improve customer service processes, internal operations, billing, collection and management of digital platforms with speed, scalability and security, in a project that combines innovation, sustainability and efficiency.

"Our proposal is to take the customer experience to a new level, with more efficiency and agility, always with the highest levels of security. We are the first operator to promote a change of this dimension, also anticipating initiatives related to governance and sustainability, within a larger project, related to an ESG agenda that permeates all of TIM's operations. We are following the market movement and investing in areas such as analytics and digital, which are fundamental for the expansion of the company's business, and we have partners that meet the highest levels of quality to highlight our pioneering spirit and reference for the telecommunications sector," said Pietro Labriola, CEO, TIM Brasil.

SKY's digital transformation journey began in 2018, when the satellite TV operator chose to use Oracle Autonomous Database to perform automated analyses in real time with agility and security, bringing more value to their customers. SKY plans to migrate 80 percent of its data centers to the Oracle Cloud later this year.

According to André Nazaré, Director of Infrastructure and IT at SKY, "We need to have the convenience of experimenting with products to develop new solutions. With OCI, we will have the opportunity to innovate, test and create new offers."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public internet-based connections. FastConnect is available via FastConnect Partners or direct connection. FastConnect is available through partners Ascenty and Lumen Technologies.

Oracle Cloud Region Global Expansion

Oracle opened 12 Cloud Regions in 2020 and currently operates 30 regions globally - 23 commercial, seven government and multiple dedicated regions for U.S. intelligence services - the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider. To help customers build true business continuity and disaster protection while meeting in-country data residence requirements, Oracle plans to establish at least two regions in almost every country where it operates. The U.S., Canada, E.U., U.K., South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India and Australia already have two Cloud regions. Upcoming Cloud regions include second regions in U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, additional E.U. regions in Italy, Sweden, and France; as well as new regions in Singapore, South Africa, and Israel.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions include:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo, Osaka , Seoul , Chuncheon, Mumbai , Hyderabad , Sydney , Melbourne

Tokyo, , , Chuncheon, , , , Americas: San Jose, Phoenix , Ashburn , Toronto , Montreal , São Paolo, Vinhedo, Chile

San Jose, , , , , São Paolo, Vinhedo, Europe : Frankfurt, London , Zürich, Amsterdam , Wales

Frankfurt, , Zürich, , Middle East : Jeddah, Dubai

Jeddah, Government: two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, two in the United Kingdom

