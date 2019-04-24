Oracle powers full BIM Model Coordination for design and construction teams.

The BIM methodology uses 3D, 4D and 5D modeling, in coordination with a number of tools and technologies, to provide digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of places.

"Issues with model management means projects go over budget, run over schedule, and end up with a higher total cost of ownership for the client. As part of the early access program for Oracle Aconex Model Coordination, it was great to experience how Oracle has solved these challenges," said Davide Gatti, digital manager, Multiplex.

Single Source of Truth for Project Data

With Oracle Aconex Model Coordination, organizations can eliminate the need for various point solutions in favor of project-wide BIM participation that drives productivity with faster processes and cycle times, enables a single source of truth for project information, and delivers a fully connected data set at handover for asset operation.

The Model Coordination solution enhances Oracle Aconex's existing CDE capabilities, which are built around Open BIM standards (e.g., IFC 4 and BCF 2.1) and leverage a cloud-based, full model server to enable efficient, secure, and comprehensive model management at all stages of the project lifecycle.

The Oracle Aconex CDE, which is based on ISO 19650 and DIN SPEC 91391 definitions, provides industry-leading neutrality, security, and data interoperability. By enabling model management in this environment, Oracle Aconex unlocks new levels of visibility, coordination, and productivity across people and processes, including enabling comprehensive model-based issue and clash management.

Key features of the new solution include:

Seamless clash and design issue management and resolution

Dashboard overview and reporting

Creation of viewpoints – e.g. personal "bookmarks" within models and the linking of documents to objects

Integrated measurements

Process support and a full audit trail with the supply chain

"With Oracle Aconex Model Coordination, we're making the whole model management process as seamless and easy as possible. By integrating authoring and validation applications to the cloud, users don't need to upload and download their issues and clashes anymore," said Frank Weiss, director of new products, BIM and innovation at Oracle Construction and Engineering.

"There's so much noise and confusion around BIM and CDEs, much of it driven by misinformation in the market about what each term means. We believe everybody on a BIM project should work with the best available tool for their discipline. Therefore, open formats are critical for interoperability, and the use of a true CDE is key to efficient and effective model management."

For more information on the Model Coordination solution, please visit https://www.oracle.com/industries/construction-engineering/aconex-products.html.

