Oracle Ranks First in all Four Use Cases for Oracle Database in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems Report

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized in two newly released Gartner database reports. Oracle was ranked first in all four use cases of the 2019 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems" report1 and was named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems" report2.

The self-driving Oracle Autonomous Database eliminates complexity, human error, and manual management to enable highest reliability, performance, and security at low cost.

"We believe Oracle's placement in Gartner's reports demonstrates our continued leadership in the database market and our commitment to innovation across our data management portfolio," said Andrew Mendelsohn, Executive Vice President Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "Oracle continues to deliver unprecedented performance, reliability, security, and new cutting-edge technology via our cloud and on-premises offerings."

Oracle believes it was positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems for its continued innovation across its database management portfolio. The Oracle Autonomous Database is available in the cloud and will be available for on-premises deployment soon through its Oracle Generation 2 Cloud at Customer offering. Oracle Database 19c includes all the latest database innovations, and is the long term support release for Oracle Database 12c Release 2. Oracle also recently shipped the Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8M, which employs Intel® Optane DC persistent memory and innovative database RDMA technologies to deliver up to 20x better latency than All Flash storage arrays.

For the Gartner Operational Database Management Systems Critical Capabilities report, Oracle Database once again ranked No. 1 in all four core operational database use cases: traditional transactions, distributed variable data, event processing/data in motion, and augmented transactions.

Oracle further demonstrates its commitment in continuing to deliver a converged database that makes it easy for developers to build multi-model, data-driven applications. The Oracle Database now includes several different sharding capabilities, enhancing automated data distribution especially important for hybrid cloud or hyperscale requirements.

Oracle Autonomous Database builds on 40 years of experience supporting the world's most demanding applications. The first-of-its-kind, Oracle Autonomous Database uses groundbreaking machine learning to enable self-driving, self-repairing, and self-securing capabilities with cloud economies of scale and elasticity. The complete automation of database and infrastructure operations like patching, tuning and upgrading, cuts administrative costs, and allows developers, business analysts, and data scientists to focus on getting more value from data and building new innovations.

Additional Resources

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems here.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems here.

[1] Source: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems, Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Nick Heudecker, 25 November 2019.

[2] Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, Merv Adrian, Donald Feinberg, Nick Heudecker, 25 November 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Media Contact:

Oracle

Victoria Brown

+1.650.850.2009

Victoria.brown@oracle.com

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

