Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems1" report for the fourth consecutive year. Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS) Cloud is positioned as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Of the 14 products evaluated, Oracle WMS Cloud was recognized as a Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, "Leaders combine the uppermost characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong consistent Ability to Execute. Leaders in the WMS market are present in a high percentage of new WMS deals, and they win a significant number of them. They have robust core WMSs and offer reasonable — although not necessarily leading-edge — capabilities in extended WMS areas, such as labor management, work planning and optimization, slotting, returns management, yard management and dock scheduling, and value-added services. To be a Leader, a vendor doesn't necessarily need to have the absolute broadest or deepest WMS application. Its offerings must meet most mainstream warehousing requirements in complex warehouses without significant modifications, and a substantial number of high-quality implementations must be available to validate this. Leaders must anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support SCE convergence, and must invest in and have processes to exploit innovation. Leaders also have robust market momentum, market penetration and market awareness as well as strong client satisfaction — in the vendor's local markets as well as internationally. Because Leaders are often well-established in leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs. Key characteristics: Reasonably broad and deep WMS offerings; Proven success in moderate- to high-complexity warehouse environments; Participation in a high percentage of new deals; Large customer installed base; A strong and consistent track record; Consistent performance, and vigorous new client growth and retention; Enduring visibility in the marketplace from both sales and marketing perspectives; Compelling SCE convergence strategy and capabilities; A proven ecosystem of partners; Global scale."

"Supply chains have changed dramatically in the last five years as businesses have evolved to meet more demanding customer expectations. We now expect to be able to buy on multiple channels, have our orders delivered faster, and receive or return products from anywhere," said Diego Pantoja-Navajas, vice president, WMS Cloud Development, Oracle. "The leading warehouse management solution built on a modern cloud architecture, Oracle WMS Cloud enables customers to benefit from new innovations in machine learning, blockchain and IoT to meet and exceed customer expectations. We believe this report is a validation of our product strengths, investment in innovation, and customer successes."

Oracle's suite of supply chain cloud applications has garnered industry recognition. Oracle was named a Leader in Gartner's recent "Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record2," and Oracle was recognized in the "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.3"

