Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

"In our global consumer research Retail in 4 Dimensions, we discovered that the global consumer has rising expectations for fast, smarter payment options. In fact, 57% of global consumers want instant one-click checkout online and 60% want mobile payment options in-store," said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Retail. "Adyen delivers that customer experience and we are pleased to extend the Gold level member status after having successfully implemented Oracle and Adyen at multiple global brands."

The integration between Adyen and Oracle Retail is a great example of how Oracle is delivering additional value for retail customers through integrations that extend the value of POS and Omnichannel investments. In addition to providing multiple point-of-service hardware offerings, Oracle Retail offers a fully integrated portfolio of hardware and software solutions that enable retailers to streamline managerial tasks, increase speed of service and elevate the consumer experience.

"Successful retailers should focus on delivering great customer experiences across all channels. With this partnership, retailers will be better equipped to meet rising shopper expectations wherever and however they want to pay," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer, Adyen. "The partnership enables a seamless end-to-end consumer experience anywhere in the world."

On April 10-11, Oracle will convene a global community of retail leadership at Oracle Industry Connect in New York, NY to discuss adapting to market changes, simplifying operations and empowering authentic brand experiences. At this event, Oracle and Adyen will present how this relationship will benefit retail merchants worldwide.

Available Demonstrations:

Promotions and Entitlements Across Channels: Oracle Retail enables a single view of the customer that can increase engagement in a loyalty scheme and enable effective marketing campaigns. In this demonstration, you can expect to see how our solution can be used to reward and delight with highly targeted promotions and loyalty awards that span channels. The demonstration is scheduled to start with a customer's journey online where a purchase triggers a loyalty award that is delivered directly to their mobile device and concludes with an in-store experience where the customer can use their device to apply the award to an in-store transaction with Adyen payments platform. The demonstration features capabilities from Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle Retail Customer Engagement, Oracle Retail Xstore and Adyen payments platform.

Innovation on the Cloud - Retail.com Chatbot: Understand how Oracle Retail is embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning into the customer journey in this innovative demonstration. You can expect to see a customer being re-targeted after abandoning a basket on-line and invited to a Facebook Messenger chat session with a chatbot developed using Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise with intelligent bots. The customer is rewarded with loyalty points for joining the chat, can understand further product and order details from the chatbot and finally can place an order with Adyen tokenization. Returning shoppers can pay securely with a tap of their finger in the chat session. This demonstration features capabilities from Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise, Oracle Retail Customer Engagement, Oracle Retail Order Broker, Oracle Retail Order Management and Adyen tokenization.

To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018 and register to attend visit: www.oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect/.

About Adyen:

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for the world's leading companies. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in store. With offices around the world, Adyen serves 8 of the 10 largest US Internet companies and many worldwide retailers. Customers include Facebook, Uber, L'Oreal, Casper, Bonobos, Netflix, and Spotify.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.adyen.com/.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle Retail:

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Oracle Industry Connect

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018, go to oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect.

