Oracle Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it was recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2021 Gartner "Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems" with strengths in augmented DBMS technology, hybrid cloud, and richness of portfolio. In addition, Oracle scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report four years in a row for its Autonomous Database optimized for transaction processing and mixed workloads (ATP). Oracle also scored in the top three for all Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases" report for its Autonomous Database optimized for analytical and data warehouse workloads (ADW).

Gartner defines the cloud database management systems (DBMS) market as follows. Core capabilities are that vendors fully supply provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data on cloud storage. These DBMSs reflect optimization strategies designed to support transactions and/or analytical processing for one or more of the following use cases:

Traditional and augmented transaction processing

Traditional and logical data warehouse

Data science exploration/deep learning

Stream/event processing

Operational intelligence

Among 16 vendors, Oracle ATP ranks highest for all four use cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud DBMS for Operational Use Cases. Oracle ATP exceeds the average Use Case score by over a full point for automated performance tuning/optimization, consistency, workload management, and security. Other capability scores, such as for advanced analytics and dynamic elasticity, also exceed the average scores substantially.

In addition, among 18 vendors, Oracle ADW ranks in the top three for all the analytical use cases. ADW scores well above average for automated performance tuning and optimization, dynamic elasticity, and financial governance. It leads with automated security patching, upgrades and other patches with zero downtime, automated index maintenance, and enhanced optimization using ML.

"This recognition from Gartner validates the strength of our technology among other hyperscale cloud providers," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "We believe Oracle's combination of high Critical Capabilities scores for Operational Use Cases and Analytical Use Cases, and Leaders position in the Magic Quadrant demonstrates that Oracle Autonomous Database is a leading cloud data management solution for all types of workloads."

Global organizations such as Adenza, Aon, Experian, Generali, Lyft, Seattle Sounders FC, SKY Brasil, Siemens Mobility, Vodafone Fiji, and Zebra Technologies are using Oracle Autonomous Database to modernize their business.

As the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and can automatically secure highly available databases, configures and optimizes for specific workloads, and can automatically scale resources when needed. Built on Oracle's unique converged database engine, Oracle Autonomous Database delivers a complete set of capabilities to support all modern data types, workloads, and development styles, making the development and operation of all applications completely simple, helping decrease complexity, cost, and risk. In addition to OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database is available in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata [email protected] and Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected], enabling customers to modernize their database infrastructure on-premises and address their data residency or latency requirements.

