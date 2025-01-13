Oracle Supercharges Retail Operations with New POS

Redesigned Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service empowers associates to be more efficient while delivering exceptional customer experiences that foster loyalty

Architecture enhancements support innovation with greater security and performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Federation 2025: Retail's Big Show -- Enabling retailers to energize their operations and in-store engagement, Oracle today unveiled the latest version of Xstore Point of Service. The cloud application has been redesigned on a new architecture and features an intuitive user interface and workflows that fuel efficiency and support connected retail journeys for retailers of all sizes. With it, associates can carry out day-to-day transactions and activities with ease with new dashboards that quickly surface customers past purchase history and worklists to guide next-step actions such as preparing 'Buy Online, Pick Up In Store' (BOPIS) orders.

Xstore is built on a new, containerized architecture supported by the best-in-class security and high performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the data processing power and automation of Oracle Autonomous Database. These enhancements make it easier and more cost effective for retailers to deploy, update, and securely build new capabilities on top of the open, extensible Xstore platform.

Providing highly flexible choices in deployment models, including public cloud, multicloud, on-premises, and now OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, Xstore can be delivered as a fully mobile experience on iOS or Android-based tablets or other handheld options, as well as on a desktop.

"Point of Service systems are at the epicenter of in-store operations, and Oracle just made Xstore, one of the world's most used and trusted retail POS platforms, even more functional and effective from its architecture through to its intuitive workflows," said Paul Woodward, Vice President of Retail Products, Oracle. "Now, retailers have the agility and security to support evolving customer journeys, move inventory from anywhere, and adhere to regional requirements while delivering great experiences to both their customers and staff."

The redesigned Xstore is the latest innovation in the Oracle Retail Suite. With unified solutions, retailers can connect journeys from planning through to fulfillment to harmonize processes across their operations, delivering better insights, outcomes, and experiences for every user. Request a demo of the new Xstore at: https://www.oracle.com/retail/omnichannel/.

Connecting journeys and jobs

As retail customer journeys expand, so do the responsibilities of retail staff. The new intuitive dashboards and workflows in Oracle Retail Xstore reflect this evolution and empower staff with the information they need to deliver more impactful, personalized customer interactions with minimal training. From anywhere in the store, associates can quickly pull up a customer's transaction history, as well as relevant offers and rewards, to suggest potential next purchases based on each customer's past preferences and complete transactions.

In tandem, associates can view inventory from across channels and arrange for items to be shipped or picked up at another store to help ensure a customer can get the item they came for while moving merchandise more effectively.

When not supporting customers, associates are prompted with individualized dashboards that guide them on next-step actions such as a new order that needs to be prepped for shipping or in-store pick up or tasks such as managing price adjustments. The capabilities of Oracle Retail Xstore also extend to store managers who now have a holistic view into the fulfillment of orders, ensuring customers get the products they ordered in a timely manner.

Architected for innovation

With OCI and OCI Container Instances, retailers can speed implementations and updates as well as build and connect their own containerized apps into the Xstore platform without the cost or hassle of managing any servers. In addition to providing enhanced security and the ability to deploy containers across numerous cloud environments, this model provides accelerated performance that can handle the most demanding, high-throughput retail transaction requirements.

In addition, retailers operating in Wi-Fi constrained environments now have the option to leverage OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure to accelerate their Xstore deployment outside of a data center. These ruggedized devices deliver cloud computing, storage and AI/ML services at the edge of networks and in disconnected or inhibited locations, allowing faster processing and analysis closer to the data source.

Already successfully running in 95 countries, Xstore features out-of-the-box translation in 13 languages, localization formatting, support for multiple currencies, and additional functionality that help retailers to meet unique regional regulations and requirements to stay compliant.

To experience the new Xstore in action, join Oracle at NRF 2025 January 12-14 at booth #5838. Learn more at: https://engage.oracle.com/oracleatnrf2025 or join our webcast February 4, 2025 to see how the new Xstore can transform your in-store operations. Register at: https://social.ora.cl/6004vhSAw

