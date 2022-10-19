Oracle Unity CDP Expands Artificial Intelligence Models Across Industries to Enhance Customer Experiences

15 AI models enable business leaders to personalize customer interactions in their industry

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help organizations across different industries create more precise customer engagements, Oracle has added 15 baseline artificial intelligence (AI) models to Oracle Unity, a Customer Data Platform (CDP). Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Unity blends built-in artificial intelligence with customizable industry-specific data models to deliver highly personalized industry-specific experiences. The latest AI models added to Oracle Unity support organizations in automotive, consumer packaged goods, communications, financial services, healthcare, high-tech, and utilities industries.

"Every industry has its own unique language and processes. To make sense of the various types of data and gain a true competitive advantage, customer data needs to be viewed through the appropriate industry lens," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Customer Experience (CX). "Unity has always been more than a traditional CDP, and today we are making it even more powerful by enabling organizations to use the expertise Oracle has built from 40+ years of data modeling across the world's largest industries."

To provide business leaders in the world's largest industries with the insights they need to make every customer interaction matter, 15 new AI models have been added to Oracle Unity. The new AI models process data to provide insights that predict behaviors or provide next step recommendations. For example:

Automotive : A global car brand can use Unity's Next Best Action and Next Best Offer models to recommend the most relevant actions and offers for every customer based on sales and transaction patterns.

: A global car brand can use Unity's Next Best Action and Next Best Offer models to recommend the most relevant actions and offers for every customer based on sales and transaction patterns. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG): An online cosmetics company can use Unity's Customer Lifetime Value model to estimate a customer's value over time based on profile and transaction patterns. It could then create a campaign for a new, high-end skin care product targeted at those customers who have bought less than two skin care products in the last six months and spent over $200 .

An online cosmetics company can use Unity's Customer Lifetime Value model to estimate a customer's value over time based on profile and transaction patterns. It could then create a campaign for a new, high-end skin care product targeted at those customers who have bought less than two skin care products in the last six months and spent over . Communications: A telecommunications provider can automatically send a special promotion to customers who may be thinking about switching to a different provider with Unity's Churn Propensity model.

A telecommunications provider can automatically send a special promotion to customers who may be thinking about switching to a different provider with Unity's Churn Propensity model. Financial Services : A community bank can use Unity's Predictive Account and Contact Scoring models to estimate and score the likelihood of a sale converting based on profile and engagement patterns.

: A community bank can use Unity's Predictive Account and Contact Scoring models to estimate and score the likelihood of a sale converting based on profile and engagement patterns. Healthcare: A healthcare company can use Unity's Next Best Promotion model to fine-tune its pricing for a new sleep aid product based on past purchases by individual customers. Oracle Unity has undergone HIPAA attestation for its development processes and practices.

A healthcare company can use Unity's Next Best Promotion model to fine-tune its pricing for a new sleep aid product based on past purchases by individual customers. Oracle Unity has undergone HIPAA attestation for its development processes and practices. High-Tech : A solar panel manufacturer can use the Fatigue Segmentation model to classify customers into different levels of fatigue based on their profile and engagement levels. This enables them to adjust the volume of communications to their targeted accounts.

: A solar panel manufacturer can use the Fatigue Segmentation model to classify customers into different levels of fatigue based on their profile and engagement levels. This enables them to adjust the volume of communications to their targeted accounts. Utilities: An electric utility can use past interactions to determine whether email, SMS, Push, or Web is best to communicate on-peak and off-peak energy hours with specific customers using Unity's Channel Recommender.

Oracle Unity helps organizations turn customer data silos into actionable, real-time customer profiles to build and discover new audiences and apply built-in machine learning to personalize customer experiences across the entire lifecycle. The new capabilities within Oracle Unity are available for Oracle Unity customers today. To learn more, please visit: oracle.com/cx/customer-data-platform

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld

Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database and applications from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 19, 2022 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle