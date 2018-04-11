Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

The strategic agreement provides AEP with complete access to Oracle Utilities' applications and Oracle enterprise applications to support their business and technology transformation. Oracle is providing AEP with leading-edge technologies to help them meet their customer experience and performance goals. The collaboration will allow AEP to improve operations through the consistent use of applications and business processes across the enterprise. Oracle's integrated technology also provides utilities with the flexibility and scalability required to decrease total cost of ownership over time.

"We are thrilled to be an integral part of AEP's strategic transformation by providing next generation utility-specific solutions and cloud business applications. We embrace our role as trusted advisor and look forward to providing AEP with the innovation that will help them achieve their vision," said Rodger Smith, Oracle Utilities general manager and senior vice president.

