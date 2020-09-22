Oracle Wins Litigation Against OFCCP

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced today that the Department of Labor Administration Law Judge ruled across the board in Oracle's favor and found no evidence whatsoever of discrimination at Oracle.

"After four years of litigation, we are grateful for Judge Clark's ruling. In a more than 200-page decision, Judge Clark found no evidence of discrimination. We have been subject to years of harassment by Department of Labor employees with no evidence of discrimination whatsoever," said Dorian Daley, Oracle's General Counsel. Daley continued, "This case never should have been brought in the first place."

Among Judge Clark's findings:

Oracle did not engage in intentional compensation discrimination (wage-rate, salary, or total compensation) at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period against female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or against Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.

Oracle did not have a policy or practice at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period of relying on prior pay in salary setting and OFCCP did not show a disparate impact attributable to such a policy on female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or on Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.

Oracle did not engage in assignment, job classification, or steering discrimination at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period against female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions; or against Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.

"Oracle is run with equality and opportunity for all of our employees," said Joyce Westerdahl, Oracle's EVP for Human Resources.

"At Oracle we have 135,000 employees who work every day to help our customers succeed. The Department of Labor complaint bore no resemblance to the Oracle I know," said Safra Catz, Oracle's Chief Executive Officer.

