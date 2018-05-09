Oracle's Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner

"Moat measurement on LinkedIn marks a significant moment for marketers, who will have independent viewability and attention measurement in one place, on Moat, across all major US digital platforms," said Jonah Goodhart, SVP of Oracle Data Cloud and Co-Founder of Moat. "We are proud to collaborate with LinkedIn as we share a positive vision of the future of digital marketing."

"In today's video advertising landscape, marketers require independent viewability insights to truly understand how their campaigns perform," said Tomer Cohen, VP of Product, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. "Our work with Moat will enable marketers on LinkedIn to leverage Moat's industry-leading digital measurement platform, so they can make more informed advertising decisions."

The collaboration will equip marketers with a deeper understanding of their campaign performance and results garnered from LinkedIn video inventory – and intends to make these services available to customers later this year. This reinforces Moat's vision of providing widespread trusted and independent measurement in order to empower brands to make smarter media and creative decisions.

