Oracle's Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers

"Oracle Autonomous Database is a truly transformative technology for our 420,000 global customers and an important breakthrough for the industry," said Andy Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "The self-driving, self-securing and self-repairing capabilities revolutionize how our customers will manage and secure their data. Nothing else like this exists in the market today."

The first of its kind, Oracle Autonomous Database introduces self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing capabilities that automate key management and security processes in database systems like patching, tuning and upgrading, all while keeping the critical infrastructure constantly running. With the Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle can help customers minimize risk and improve the security capabilities of their data and systems. Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is the first of many Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud services that uses machine learning to deliver outstanding performance, unprecedented simplicity and elasticity for data warehouses.

Organizations Test Drive Autonomous Database

"We are at the dawn of the intelligent enterprise era, and having an automated database is a natural progression," said Paul Daugherty, chief technology and innovation officer, Accenture. "Being able to build a self-driving data warehouse – in some cases, in only a matter of minutes or hours – can dramatically simplify the ability to generate powerful business insights, much faster than previously possible."

"The flexibility of Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud in terms of delivering instantaneous, fully elastic scalability is truly outstanding and unique in the market," said Erik Dvergnes, Architect, Aker BP.

"Our initial tests have shown that Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud offers important innovations," said Manuel Martin Marquez, Big Data Engineer and Data Scientist, CERN. "For instance, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud automatically reduced the storage required by important control systems by a factor of ten."

Jerry Gearding, CTO, DX Marketing said, "The elastic scalability of the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, where we can easily scale up and down and only pay for processor services when we're actually using them is a big benefit for DX Marketing."

"I've been really impressed with how Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud can take different types and sizes of analytic workloads and get better performance without any fine-tuning," said Benjamin Arnulf, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics, Hertz. "It will allow us to reduce costs and re-invest savings into improving customer service, thus rewarding our customers."

Looker, a cloud-based BI and analytics company, sees a growing need for enterprise-ready but easy-to-use data warehousing. According to Keenan Rice, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Looker, "We're seeing a lot of demand from customers for a fully managed experience, and the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud makes it a lot easier for Looker's customers to derive value from their data."

"We've found that the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is very easy to use, very easy to load data, and the performance has been amazing," said Miles Oustad, Data Integration Team Manager, Minnesota State.

"When you're dealing with human lives, time is everything," said Michael Morales, CEO, QMP Health. "Having the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud automatically tune and manage itself with no downtime means faster response times and quicker decisions - that's critical for us and our patients."

"Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is the perfect solution for 11880.com Solutions AG," said Christian Maar, CEO, 11880.com. "It requires no administration resources, it delivers great performance, and its flexibility means it can scale as our company grows."

Industry Analysts Validate Market Leadership

Multiple independent industry analyst reports recently recognized Oracle for its Autonomous Database technology. Following are some of these reports and key findings:

Gartner again positioned Oracle highest in "ability to execute" in its *Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics" by Adam M. Ronthal , Roxane Edjlali , Rick Greenwald , 13 February 2018 report

, , , report In the February 2018 IDC Perspective Oracle's Autonomous Database: AI-Based Automation for Database Management and Operations, authors Carl W. Olofson and David Schubmehl wrote, "Oracle is at the vanguard of a movement to make enterprise software easier to deploy, use and administer, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide capabilities requiring little or no human intervention to manage software."

IDC Perspective Oracle's Autonomous Database: AI-Based Automation for Database Management and Operations, authors and wrote, "Oracle is at the vanguard of a movement to make enterprise software easier to deploy, use and administer, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide capabilities requiring little or no human intervention to manage software." KuppingerCole's Executive View: Oracle Autonomous Database January 2018 report said, "Oracle goes much further than just automation with its newest offering. This approach has immense potential benefits not just for reducing labor and costs for customers, but for dramatically improving database's resiliency against both human errors and malicious activities, internal or external. Each database is also designed to have security features enabled by default and relevant parameters automatically configured according to current security best practices."

