Oral Care Market size is set to grow by USD 11.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increase in the adoption of technology in oral care products drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The oral care market is estimated to grow by USD 11.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of technology in oral care products is notably driving the oral care market growth. Competitive vendors in the oral care industry are focusing on expanding their product lines and increasing technological advancements. Consumers are seeking innovative and hygienic oral solutions to maintain strong and healthy teeth. One of the latest developments in toothbrush technology is the integration of intelligent connectivity in electric toothbrushes.

However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth.

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Oral Care Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online ), Application (Home and Dentistry ), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline market for oral care products includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, speciality stores, department stores, and drugstores. Hypermarkets, in particular, offer a wide range of dental care products such as dental floss, mouthwash, and toothpaste, as well as related items like dental kits, tongue cleaners, and teeth whitening products. The key advantage of hypermarkets in the oral care market is that they provide customers with a one-stop shopping experience, making it convenient and efficient for them to get all their dental care needs in one place. Additionally, hypermarkets often offer special deals and promotions to lower the prices of their products for consumers.

By geography, the global oral care market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oral care market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the global oral care market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing trend of using advanced oral care products, which is leading to an increase in the number of oral care procedures. In addition, the number of oral care professionals and dental facilities is also on the rise, which is driving the market in the region. Some countries in the region, like Austria , Poland , and Spain , cover the full cost of dental services. This is expected to improve access to quality dental services and increase the demand for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment. Moreover, the market is also being fueled by rising medical expenses in the region.

Leading trends influencing the market

High demand for mouthwash and teeth-whitening products is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. As people become more aware of the importance of oral health, healthcare professionals are developing new oral hygiene products. These products include mouthwash and tooth-whitening solutions. One of the most popular ways to whiten teeth is by using toothpaste that has whitening properties. Companies like P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever offer a range of teeth whitening solutions such as strips, gels, polishes, and toothpaste.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations on oral care products are significant challenges hindering market growth. Regulatory bodies have established strict standards and requirements to ensure oral care products are safe, efficient, and of the highest quality for customers. These laws vary by country and region but typically govern product composition, labelling, marketing claims, and manufacturing processes. In the US, the FDA classifies oral care products as medical devices, so they must adhere to strict safety and efficacy requirements.

The Oral Care Market faces the challenge of continuously innovating and integrating a vast array of products, ranging from basic essentials like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and dental floss to advanced solutions like electric toothbrushes, dental implants, and smart toothbrushes. Market saturation with products such as mouthwash, whitening products, and dental rinse demands differentiation. Additionally, addressing specialized needs with orthodontic products, periodontal therapeutics, and fluoride treatments is crucial. Emerging trends in natural/organic oral care products and cosmetic dentistry require adaptation. Furthermore, expanding into niche markets with products like dental probiotics, xylitol products, and pediatric oral care, while maintaining the quality of staples like dentures, toothache relief, and gum care, adds to the complexity. Catering to diverse needs with oral pain relief, breath fresheners, teething products, dental sealants, denture adhesives, plaque removers, oral hygiene kits, and dental wax while keeping pace with technological advancements exemplifies the multifaceted challenges in this dynamic sector.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Oral Care Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Oral Care Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the Oral Care Market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Oral Care Market vendors

Related Reports:

The Asia Pacific (APAC) - Oral Care Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.66 billion.

The Dental Laboratory Market size is forecast to increase by USD 11.05 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72%. In 2017, the US held the largest market share, projecting an annual revenue of USD 97.55 billion.

