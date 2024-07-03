Orange Business launches its SD-WAN Essentials solution based on Ekinops' technology

PARIS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, today announced that Orange Business has chosen Ekinops technology to launch its new SD-WAN offer named SD-WAN Essentials, transforming Enterprise connectivity into a stepping stone to the Cloud.

Orange Business SD-WAN Essentials is a co-managed solution giving all businesses access to the essentials of SD-WAN services, providing control, reliability, performance, application-level routing and security.

This solution, based on Ekinops SD-WAN Xpress technology, enables businesses to switch to intelligent routing in a secure way, limiting the number of devices and energy consumption.

"We are proud to support the Orange Business new SD-WAN Essentials offering, which enables enterprise digital transition while minimizing its carbon footprint," commented Didier Brédy, Chief Executive Officer of Ekinops.

For more information, please read the Orange Business full press release (French version only) here.

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading provider of open, trusted and innovative network connectivity solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible, and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of three highly complementary product and service sets: EKINOPS360, OneAccess and Compose.

EKINOPS360 provides optical transport solutions for metro, regional and long-distance networks with WDM for high-capacity point-to-point, ring, and optical mesh architectures, and OTN for improved bandwidth utilization and efficient multi-service aggregation.

OneAccess offers a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 access network functions.

Compose supports service providers in making their networks software-defined with a variety of software management tools and services, including the scalable SD-WAN Xpress and SixSq Edge-to-Cloud solutions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops enables future-proofed deployment today, enabling operators to seamlessly migrate to an open, virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, Ekinops (EKI) – a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange operates on four continents.

Name: Ekinops

ISIN Code: FR0011466069

Mnemonic code: EKI

Number of shares: 26 994 049

For more information, visit http://www.ekinops.com.

