Orange County Register Names MemorialCare, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers, and MemorialCare Medical Group Top Workplaces

Selection of MemorialCare marks the eighth consecutive year the health system earned this honor, the ninth straight year for MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, fourth straight year for MemorialCare Medical Group and another win for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills. The award is based on feedback from anonymous surveys of tens of thousands of employees in hundreds of businesses throughout Orange County.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the remarkable workplace created, sustained and enhanced by the outstanding contributions of all our 15,000 MemorialCare employees, physicians and volunteers who ensure local communities receive the highest quality, most compassionate care," Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President & CEO, MemorialCare; Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers; and Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Group, said in a shared statement.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," says Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage, the company administering the survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture. "Our research shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels."

Earlier this year, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center again took the top two spots in Orange County Register's "Best of Orange County" Hospital category where readers vote for favorite places and services; and MemorialCare Medical Group was among the Medical-Dental Category's top two honorees.

Orange Coast Medical Center was named among the four Top Workplaces by Orange County Register. It has been voted #1 hospital in Orange County for 2019, 2018 and 2017 by Orange County Register readers. It also received several 2019 U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings, including for Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, Knee Replacement, Urology and Nephrology.

Saddleback Medical Center secured a top national ranking in U.S. News & World Report for Best U.S. Orthopedics Hospitals and received high-performance rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology, placing it in the Top 4 Orange County Hospitals and in Orange and Los Angeles counties' Top 12. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and Orange County's first Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department.

One of California's most experienced and respected medical groups, MemorialCare Medical Group continues to add new health centers, urgent care, and ambulatory surgery, imaging and dialysis centers to provide greater access and quality care throughout Orange County, Long Beach and surrounding communities. It continually earns Elite Status from America's Physician Groups and recognition as one of the state's top medical groups.

