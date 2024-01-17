Orange County School Choice Week Fair to Build Partnerships Between Parents, Schools

National School Choice Week

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A free school fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 will bridge the gap between schools and home, connecting parents with local educators and learning resources. Discover school options for next year — or celebrate a school you love — at the Anaheim fair, which will feature a variety of public and private education options and kid-friendly fun.

Hosted by the California Policy Center, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palm Lane Global Academy School. More than 400 community members are expected to attend.

Families will explore a range of school choice options at the fair, from Anaheim School District options to public charter schools and homeschooling. Parents will be able to ask questions directly from the school leaders. Children can enjoy a balloon artist, face painting, and free snacks. And the community will be able to enjoy music entertainment, folklorico dances and the National School Choice dance performed by NOVA Academy Dance Team.

The fair is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which is dedicated to spreading positivity and raising awareness about education options. California schools and families will mark the Week with more than 2,200 celebrations, including homeschool information sessions, private school spirit weeks, and public school choice enrollment nights. Landmarks across the country, including the Los Angeles Union Station, will light up in the Week's colors: red and yellow.

Event planners for the Orange County fair say they hope it empowers parents to confidently aid their child's learning, whether their school choice is district schools, public charter schools or homeschooling.

California Policy Center is an educational non-profit working for the prosperity of all Californians by eliminating public-sector barriers to freedom and empowering parents to be the best advocate for their child's TK-12 education.

Palm Lane Global Academy School is located at 1646 W. Palm Ln.

Families can learn more and register for the free fair at ocschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

