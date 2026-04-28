Orange Orchard launches free animal shelter social media toolkit to help increase pet adoptions

New downloadable resource equips shelters with simple social media tips, photography guidance and storytelling tools to save more lives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Orchard, the award-winning public relations agency known for elevating animal welfare organizations, has announced the launch of a free Animal Shelter Promotion Kit designed to help shelters improve their marketing efforts and increase adoption rates. This resource is available for download at orangeorchardpr.com/free-animal-shelter-promotion-kit.

Orange Orchard shares a free Animal Shelter Promotion Kit designed to help shelters improve their marketing efforts and increase adoption rates.

The new kit equips shelter teams with practical tools to strengthen social media presence, improve visual content and more effectively engage potential adopters. As shelters nationwide face capacity challenges and slower adoption trends, the resource focuses on simple, actionable strategies that can be implemented quickly.

Statistics from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals note that around 4.2 million shelter animals were adopted in 2024, a number on par with previous years. However, about 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters or rescues during the same time span, and the length of stay in a shelter has increased, especially for large dogs.

"Animal shelters are doing important work, but many are strapped for resources and don't always have the time or expertise for effective marketing," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Orange Orchard. "We created this free promotion kit to give shelters a simple, proven way to enhance how they present their animals and ultimately help more pets find loving homes."

Beyond basic marketing guidance, the Animal Shelter Promotion Kit breaks down how shelters can turn everyday interactions into compelling adoption opportunities, from capturing more engaging photos and videos to crafting posts that highlight each animal's unique personality and story. It also outlines how consistent posting and audience interaction can build trust and drive community support.

"I started Orange Orchard because I wanted to use my agency's expertise to help more animals," said Ripley. "This kit is one way I can give back, by putting professional-level marketing tools directly into the hands of the people working every day to save animals' lives."

The free Animal Shelter Promotion Kit is available for download at

orangeorchardpr.com/free-animal-shelter-promotion-kit.

For more information about Orange Orchard, visit orangeorchardpr.com.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency based in Maryville, TN and known for using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established in 2018 to promote animal-friendly products, brands and initiatives. The team's knowledge and experience in building global brands helps forward-thinking and socially and environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofit foundations create a cleaner, healthier and more compassionate world. Additionally, the agency is part of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a carefully vetted global partnership of independent agencies providing clients with seamless access to markets in more than 100 cities worldwide.

For more information, visit orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Orange Orchard