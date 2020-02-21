Orange Orchard offers 5 simple tactics for animal welfare foundations to enhance fundraising events

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Orchard, a global public relations agency specializing in animal welfare and environmentally-conscious brands, offers tips to help animal welfare organizations improve their fundraising event attendance and increase donations to further their efforts.

"Events are an important part of fundraising for any nonprofit organization," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Orange Orchard. "When you're trying to raise money to help animals, you have a unique opportunity to leverage both traditional media and social media to increase public awareness and education. If you do the right things before and during your events, you can get a great return with minimal investment."

Ripley suggests the following tactics for animal welfare nonprofit organizations to easily enhance their events:

Increase awareness for your organization and your event : Be sure to promote your event well in advance with a well-written press release. The release needs to include all the details about your event, including date, time, location, cost, and how to register. If the event is invitation only, consider only distributing a press brief to members of the media after the event, but include some images with photo ID captions. If you partner with an agency for help with this, choose an agency that has a mission similar to your own. A great public relations campaign will keep your mission and key messages in front of target donors.



: Be sure to promote your event well in advance with a well-written press release. The release needs to include all the details about your event, including date, time, location, cost, and how to register. If the event is invitation only, consider only distributing a press brief to members of the media after the event, but include some images with photo ID captions. If you partner with an agency for help with this, choose an agency that has a mission similar to your own. A great public relations campaign will keep your mission and key messages in front of target donors. Go entirely animal-free: Animal agriculture is one of the largest threats to native and wild animal populations. Removing animal products entirely from your menu can demonstrate that you are committed to wildlife conservation. Depending on your organization's mission, serving meat, dairy or fish could even undermine your commitment to animal welfare. As we saw with recent high-profile award ceremonies, providing a plant-based menu can be well-received by your guests and is a great hook for media coverage. With the wide variety of meat and dairy replacement options available today, and a wealth of animal-free cuisine to draw from around the world, it's never been easier to cater a vegan event even meat eaters will love.



Animal agriculture is one of the largest threats to native and wild animal populations. Removing animal products entirely from your menu can demonstrate that you are committed to wildlife conservation. Depending on your organization's mission, serving meat, dairy or fish could even undermine your commitment to animal welfare. As we saw with recent high-profile award ceremonies, providing a plant-based menu can be well-received by your guests and is a great hook for media coverage. With the wide variety of meat and dairy replacement options available today, and a wealth of animal-free cuisine to draw from around the world, it's never been easier to cater a vegan event even meat eaters will love. Be Social: It's hard to overstate the importance of social media for animal welfare organizations. When you're trying to drum up registrants, turn to your followers, fans and online supporters to build interest. Consider creating a Facebook event page. Keep in mind that only a fraction of those who RSVP online will actually register or attend. Study your social media engagement and learn which social media platforms your target audience frequents, and then leverage that to your advantage when you're promoting your event.



It's hard to overstate the importance of social media for animal welfare organizations. When you're trying to drum up registrants, turn to your followers, fans and online supporters to build interest. Consider creating a Facebook event page. Keep in mind that only a fraction of those who RSVP online will actually register or attend. Study your social media engagement and learn which social media platforms your target audience frequents, and then leverage that to your advantage when you're promoting your event. Think differently: As an animal welfare organization, you have an incredible opportunity to further your cause and mission by making campaign choices that stand out. Rather than taking a traditional approach to awareness and fundraising, emphasize your organization's values and ensure they're being upheld throughout all of your internal and external communications.



As an animal welfare organization, you have an incredible opportunity to further your cause and mission by making campaign choices that stand out. Rather than taking a traditional approach to awareness and fundraising, emphasize your organization's values and ensure they're being upheld throughout all of your internal and external communications. Identify the right spokesperson: Finally, ensure you have a reliable, eloquent, media-trained spokesperson. The right person will have a true understanding of, and passion for, your cause. Be cautious when working with an external influencer or celebrity, as their personal behavior or decisions could create a crisis for your organization and brand.

"Seek out positive media coverage throughout the year," Ripley said. "When you increase education about your mission for animals, and more people are made aware of all the wonderful things your organization does, they will want to be ambassadors for your nonprofit all year long."

