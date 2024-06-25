Orange Wholesale Joins Connectbase Ecosystem to Deliver Global Connectivity Solutions

BOSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is proud to announce that Orange Wholesale, part of Orange, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the world with an extensive presence across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, has joined the Connectbase platform. This partnership marks a significant step in Orange Wholesale's commitment to digitizing the customer buying journey and streamlining service delivery for their customers.

By integrating with Connectbase Seller Cloud through API connections, Orange Wholesale will tap into the robust capabilities offered by the platform, enabling a more efficient and scalable approach to procuring global connectivity services: Wavelength, Ethernet, and IP Transit. This strategic move allows Orange Wholesale to leverage a one-to-many API connection, granting them access to Connectbase's vast marketplace without the need to build and maintain multiple individual APIs.

Moreover, Orange Wholesale will benefit from Connectbase's "Location Truth", which ensures the accuracy and standardization of addresses and locations across the multiple countries Orange Wholesale serves. This aspect is critical for Orange Wholesale as it seeks to enhance its quoting processes and maintain accuracy in a complex, multi-national market environment.

"The integration with Connectbase represents a transformative step for Orange Wholesale, as we look to enhance our operational efficiencies and reduce costs," said Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange Wholesale International. "The ability to connect to a broad ecosystem through a single API not only simplifies our processes but also extends our market reach, enabling us to better serve our customers with reliability and precision."

Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Orange to the Connectbase platform. Their vast footprint and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the way connectivity services are bought and sold. Together, we are setting a new standard for the industry."

Through Connectbase, Orange Wholesale will not only streamline its services but also achieve significant cost savings, reducing the need for extensive individual API developments and maintaining a competitive edge in the fast-evolving telecommunications landscape.

For more information about Connectbase and its ecosystem members, please visit www.connectbase.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wona Park Smith

[email protected]

(508) 395-1244

SOURCE Connectbase