Orangetheory Fitness and TRUBAR Partner to Fuel Summer Fitness Goals with Exclusive Protein Bar

Limited edition "I Scream for Orange Cream" Flavor Launches Alongside Orangetheory's Upcoming Season of Strength Challenge

Key Highlights :

Orangetheory Fitness and TRUBAR launch an exclusive "I Scream for Orange Cream" creamsicle-flavored protein bar inspired by Orangetheory's iconic orange identity

TRUBAR joins Orangetheory as the official title sponsor of the brand's upcoming Season of Strength challenge launching June 1

The partnership combines results-driven strength and cardio training with clean, plant-based nutrition designed to support energy, recovery, and long-term wellness

The new flavor will roll out nationally at Orangetheory studios, online at TRUBAR.com and on Amazon beginning May 19th, with additional national retail expansion planned throughout 2026.

Consumers who sign up here can receive 20% off their 'I Scream for Orange Cream' order, while new guests can also unlock an exclusive introductory offer: five classes for $5 at participating studios nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading studio fitness brand Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) and TRUBAR, the female-founded plant-based protein bar brand sold in 34,000+ retail doors, today announced a multi-channel partnership uniting performance training with clean, craveable nutrition. At the center of the collaboration is "I Scream for Orange Cream," a limited-edition, creamsicle-inspired protein bar delivering 12g of plant-based protein and 12g of fiber, launching alongside Orangetheory's eight-week Season of Strength Challenge nationwide on June 1.

The partnership arrives as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable wellness habits over quick-fix fitness trends. Designed to help members stay committed during the summer months, Orangetheory's Season of Strength challenge encourages participants to complete either 12 or 20 workouts over eight weeks while tracking measurable progress through InBody scans and foundational strength benchmarks.

Throughout the summer, members and guest will experience the partnership through in-studio sampling moments, branded challenge integration, exclusive offers and community-focused activations across participating Orangetheory studios nationwide.

The creamsicle-inspired "I Scream for Orange Cream" flavor is a nostalgic nod to Orangetheory's signature color and energy while delivering functional nutrition. Alongside the 12 grams of plant-based protein, each bar contains 12 grams of fiber to support sustained energy, recovery and overall wellness.

"At Orangetheory, we're continuing to evolve the conversation around what progress and performance really look like," said Lauren Cody, Brand President, Orangetheory Fitness. "Partnering with TRUBAR allows us to extend support for our members beyond the studio with a product that aligns with how they want to fuel their lives. Together with our upcoming Season of Strength challenge, this partnership is designed to help members build consistency, strength and confidence over time."

To celebrate the launch, Orangetheory and TRUBAR are offering consumers who sign up here 20% off their "I Scream for Orange Cream" order. Eligible first-time guests can also unlock an exclusive introductory offer of five Orangetheory classes for $5 at participating studios nationwide.

"We grew up chasing the ice cream truck for that one orange creamsicle. 'I Scream for Orange Cream' is that feeling — no truck, no freezer, no guilt," said Erica Groussman, Founder and CEO, TRUBAR. "It's 12 grams of plant-based protein and 12 grams of fiber, free from gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols, because a flavor this nostalgic shouldn't require any of that to taste incredible.

As the official title sponsor of Season of Strength, TRUBAR will help fuel members throughout Orangetheory's upcoming challenge across the brand's U.S. studio network this summer. The limited-edition "I Scream for Orange Cream" flavor will be available for $2.99 per bar at Orangetheory studios, online at TRUBAR.com and through major retailers including Amazon beginning May 19, with additional national retail expansion planned throughout 2026.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a full-body, group workout that blends strength, cardio, and coaching to help our members burn fat and build muscle – fast – with results guaranteed. Every day, Orangetheory works to fulfill its mission of helping members live longer, more vibrant lives. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time and monitor progress over time. Each workout is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,300 studios in 49 U.S. states and 20+ countries. Orangetheory is part of Purpose Brands, the world's largest portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services. Visit Orangetheory.com for more information or https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

About TRUBAR

TRUBAR is a female-founded brand redefining clean snacking with 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and sugar alcohol-free protein bars. Designed for busy, health-conscious consumers, TRUBAR offers indulgent, dessert-inspired flavors that satisfy cravings without compromising on nutrition. TRUBAR is now available in 34,000+ retail locations, including Costco, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Aldi, 7-Eleven, and Erewhon, as well as on Amazon and at trubar.com. With vibrant packaging, clean ingredients, and a commitment to quality, TRUBAR is proving that healthy snacking can be both delicious and nutritious. Follow @trubar.brands. For more information, please visit: https://www.trubar.com/.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness