Orangetheory® Fitness Expands Studio Footprint in the Company's Home State of Florida

Pompano Beach welcomes the latest of three new studio locations that have opened this summer

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness continues to grow its global portfolio in the company's home base of Florida with the opening of three new, state-of-the-art studios throughout July. The additions to the Orangetheory portfolio are located in Central Boca Raton, Winter Springs and – most recently – Pompano Beach, open to all members beginning July 28, 2023.

"Growing our family of studios across our home state is incredibly important to the Orangetheory brand and our momentum," said Orangetheory's Senior Vice President, U.S. Studios, J.J. Creegan. "As we expand our footprint in the Sunshine State, we are proud to bring more Orangetheory studios to the community and support new and existing members in their fitness journey."

The newest Pompano Beach studio is located at 1700 NE 23rd Street, Suite 106 and can accommodate up to 42 members per class, offering a unique, connected fitness experience with cutting-edge equipment. The other two new locations will provide the same caliber experience, with Winter Springs opening a new studio at 5701 Red Bug Lake Road and Central Boca welcoming a studio at 5050 Town Center Circle, Suite 205.

Orangetheory Fitness is a trusted global leader of innovative heart rate-based interval training featuring group workouts that combine science, technology and expert coaching to help members kickstart their fitness journey. Each workout is designed to supercharge metabolism and cardiorespiratory health. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory ensures members of all ages and fitness levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. Members at each location will be inspired and motivated by Orangetheory's vibrant community and proprietary wearable fitness technology, which allows members to view detailed results in real-time and continuously monitor their progress.

