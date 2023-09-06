Orangetheory Fitness Launches Strength 50: A New Class Designed to Build Lean Muscle Mass, Improve Form and Get Stronger

News provided by

Orangetheory Fitness

06 Sep, 2023, 06:58 ET

The brand's "Long May We Gain" initiative invites consumers across the globe to challenge fitness norms and redefine wellness goals

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness, the leader in heart rate-based interval training, champions the importance of "gains" with the introduction of Strength 50, its new class designed to help members build lean muscle mass, improve form and get stronger—both physically and mentally. This 50-minute class is a focused and complementary addition to the Orangetheory experience, building on the functional strength training that has been an integral component of Orangetheory's signature workout since it launched in 2010.

Orangetheory's Strength 50 comes to market globally after a period of testing with a limited beta concept, which, over the course of just three months, resulted in close to 10,000 waitlisted members. To answer this powerful demand, Orangetheory used the beta test learnings to design the new Strength 50 workout as an enhanced global offering. The class caters to all fitness levels and is divided into Total Body, Upper Body and Lower Body focuses. With the addition of this strength-focused offering to the current heart rate zone training Orangetheory is famous for, all members can embrace an effectively holistic fitness regimen and achieve the recommended weekly guidelines for adult physical activity, as recommended by leading health organizations such as the AHA, CDC and ACSM.

"The importance of strength training cannot be overstated in the pursuit of a balanced fitness routine, and at Orangetheory, we believe in its power to transform not just bodies but lives," said Scott Brown, vice president of fitness at Orangetheory Fitness. "The Strength 50 class is a testament to Orangetheory's commitment to offering our members the best holistic workout in the industry, and I'm eager to see the powerful gains that come from embracing this new offering."

To celebrate the launch of Strength 50, Orangetheory is teaming up with self-love influencer and body-positive advocate, Danae Mercer Ricci to champion a "Long May We Gain" pledge that aims to challenge industry norms and set a new narrative around fitness goals based on everything we can gain by working out, rather than focusing solely on what we can lose. To bring this empowering message to life, the brand and Ricci have invited consumers to share their own "gain goals" on social media with the #LongMayWeGain hashtag. Additionally, participating studios across the globe will host Orangetheory's "Gain Day" on National Weightlifting Day, Sept. 23, featuring free Strength 50 classes for new and existing members all day.

"Orangetheory's 'Long May We Gain' commitment has been a long time coming in the fitness industry," said Danae Mercer Ricci. "I'm proud to partner with a brand that is working toward debunking traditional fitness clichés and instead turning the spotlight onto all the incredible things gained through strength training and a healthy workout routine."

Visit orangetheory.com or the Orangetheory app to redeem a free Strength 50 workout by booking any scheduled class on National Weightlifting Day, September 23, and share your "gain goals" on social media by tagging @Orangetheory and the #LongMayWeGain hashtag.

For campaign imagery, please click here.

About Orangetheory
Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. A certified coach leads each of the workouts to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness

