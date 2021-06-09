Orangetheory Fitness Offers Memberships to NCAA Softball Championship Teams in Response to Most Recent Disparities for Female Athletes

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness, the global fitness brand known for its results-driven and science-based full-body workouts, is once again stepping up to help rectify the disparities faced by female college athletes. The NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK – one of the most popular events in college sports – has received drastically less support compared to the men's tournament. From competing at a location with no shower facilities that cannot accommodate the number of fans who would like to attend, to a rigid schedule that has potential to increase chances for injury, it is a stark comparison to the men's college baseball tournament, which provides everything from a free massage day for the athletes to a celebratory dinner for coaches, players and guests.

In light of these challenges, Orangetheory felt compelled to offer its assistance in the area it knows best – providing more strength, more energy and more life through workouts powered by a trifecta of science, coaching and technology. The fitness brand announced today that it is extending a free one-year membership to all of the talented players on the final eight teams in the tournament. After volunteering equipment and support amidst weight room disparities during the NCAA women's basketball tournament in March 2021, Orangetheory is offering the same solidarity to these stellar softball players.

"We excel in training and recovery, and we know how critical this support is for these players, especially with an increased risk of injury due to a condensed schedule that includes doubleheaders and lacks days off between games," said Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "We have the utmost respect for extraordinary female athletes and hope this invitation helps them not only with physical health and wellness, but feeling supported and knowing their hard work, dedication and commitment do not go unnoticed or unappreciated."

Each Orangetheory Fitness studio has treadmills, water rowing machines, mini bands and TRX® suspension unit systems as well as plenty of free weights and benches. Its highly trained and certified coaches conduct personalized group sessions designed for approximately 24 participants at a time, an approach complemented by technology advancements. Through its game-changing technology, Orangetheory Fitness advances its mission by giving members even better tools to capture real-time performance data, measure their overall workout results and set new goals.

For more information about Orangetheory Fitness, please visit Orangetheory.com. Follow Orangetheory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 26 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness