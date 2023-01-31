Orbis International Announces New Chief Development Officer

Kim Goldsmith-N'Diaye appointed to lead the global eye care nonprofit's fundraising initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis International announces the appointment of Kim Goldsmith-N'Diaye as the organization's new Chief Development Officer. Her appointment is effective immediately. In her new role, Kim is charged with leading a robust effort to grow and diversify the organization's fundraising streams, raise overall revenue and expand gifts-in-kind to help Orbis fight avoidable vision loss around the world.

Kim Goldsmith-N'Diaye is Orbis International's new Chief Development Officer. She is excited to begin her new role raising funds to improve access to quality eye care around the world.

Kim comes to Orbis with a deep knowledge of fundraising for international development and emergency relief organizations. Before joining Orbis, Kim was Chief Development Officer at Doctors Without Borders US (Médecins Sans Frontières US), where she developed secure and diversified private income streams across all levels of donors – including mass market, mid-level and major donors, corporates, foundations and planned giving – in the US market. Prior to Doctors Without Borders US, Kim worked at World Vision US as Executive Director, Consumer Segments and Product Marketing, where she led the Mass Market segment fundraising portfolio.

Prior to her work in the nonprofit sector, Kim worked in the private sector at Nationwide Insurance and Verizon Communications as Vice President of Marketing and Executive Director of Marketing, respectively. As a marketing executive, she successfully developed and implemented strategic marketing programs that increased demand-generated revenue and consumer loyalty.

"We are thrilled to have Kim join the Orbis team," says Derek Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis International. "I am so impressed with her history as a successful fundraiser for global organizations. Kim's expertise in fundraising will directly impact Orbis's mission and our ability to ensure everyone, no matter where they live, can access quality eye care."

Kim says, "I am excited to work with Obis because it is making a real difference in people's lives in the most vulnerable communities globally. The work recognizes the dignity, value and honor of those living with blindness and acknowledges that every community in the world is home to people who face curable eye diseases. Throughout my career in nonprofits, my passion has been serving vulnerable communities, and Orbis provides me the opportunity to continue that work as its leader of fundraising. Building a stable fundraising platform and the necessary support systems to enable Orbis's growth will, in turn, improve and scale programming that increases quality of life and enables underserved communities to drive their own futures."

