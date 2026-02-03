Orbis International Welcomes Ann Wang as Chief of Staff

Seasoned global development leader brings strategic expertise to advancing eye health

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis International is pleased to announce that Ann Wang has joined the organization in the newly created role of Chief of Staff. Wang serves on the Executive Leadership Team and acts as principal advisor to the President & CEO. She will oversee execution of global strategic priorities, strengthen strategic alignment, and enhance organizational effectiveness to accelerate Orbis's mission to improve access to quality eye care worldwide.

Ann Wang, newly appointed Chief of Staff at Orbis International, brings deep global development expertise to advancing eye health worldwide.

"Ann's strategic mindset, global experience and personal commitment to equity make her an exceptional addition to Orbis," said Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO of Orbis International. "Her leadership will play a critical role in helping Orbis deepen our impact and advance eye health as an essential component of global development."

Wang brings more than two decades of experience in global strategy, advocacy, communications, and nonprofit leadership. She is well regarded for her ability to bridge long-term strategic vision with operational execution across complex international organizations. Prior to joining Orbis, she spent more than 16 years at Plan International in senior leadership roles spanning advocacy, campaigns, communications, and executive operations. Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor, Strategy & Engagement, where she helped drive global efforts on girls and children's rights, fostered cross-regional collaboration, and advanced policies that strengthen equity and opportunity.

Orbis's mission resonates deeply with Wang. Having been nearsighted all her life and now raising children who also need glasses to see clearly, she has a personal appreciation for the impact of eye care access. "Clear vision opens doors—to education, to opportunity, to dignity," said Wang. "The chance to help expand access to eye care around the world, especially for children and communities who might otherwise be overlooked, is an extraordinary privilege. I'm honored to join an organization whose work so directly supports people's ability to thrive."

Wang's earlier career focused on democracy, governance, and humanitarian advocacy with organizations such as World Relief, where she worked alongside government agencies, multilateral institutions, and civil society partners across Africa and other regions. Wang's interdisciplinary background makes her uniquely positioned to help advance Orbis's next phase of mission-aligned growth.

About Orbis International

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

