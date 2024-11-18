Orbis International Brings the Flying Eye Hospital to Bangladesh to Improve Eye Care

With an invitation from the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and support from Alcon Cares, the Alcon Foundation, and FedEx, the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital returns to Bangladesh for a two-week ophthalmic training project in Chattogram.

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 17 to 28, 2024, nonprofit Orbis International is delivering training for eye care professionals in Bangladesh on board the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, the world's only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on a plane. Orbis clinical staff and Volunteer Faculty (medical experts) will provide hands-on surgical and patient care training to eye care professionals from around the country, in addition to simulation training and ophthalmic workshops. The project aims to build the skills of local eye care teams to raise the standard of eye care and create awareness about eye health in Bangladesh.

The project aims to build the skills of local eye care teams to raise the standard of eye care in Bangladesh. Post this Hazera, age 65, smiles after a successful cornea transplant surgery during the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital project in Chattogram in 2017. Photo: Geoff Oliver Bugbee

The project is taking place at the invitation of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with sponsorship from the Alcon Foundation and FedEx, and additional support from Alcon Cares, the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh (OSB), Bangladesh College of Physicians & Surgeons (BCPS), and National Eye Care (NEC).

This project marks the eleventh time the Flying Eye Hospital has been to Bangladesh, with the first taking place in 1985 and the most recent in 2017. Training activities will take place on the Flying Eye Hospital, located at Shah Amanat International Airport, and at Orbis's partner hospital Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex (CEITC). The project focuses on the ophthalmic subspecialties of cataracts, oculoplastics, surgical retina, pediatric glaucoma, and cornea, as well as anesthesiology, nursing, and biomedical engineering.

"We are honored to bring the Flying Eye Hospital back to Bangladesh in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and CEITC. Our long-term partnerships are critical to increasing access to quality eye care in Bangladesh," said Dr. Munir Ahmed, Country Director of Orbis Bangladesh. "Thank you to Alcon Cares, the Alcon Foundation and FedEx for helping to make this project happen. Their support is essential to Orbis and our mission to build strong and sustainable eye care systems."

Alcon has been a generous partner to Orbis for more than forty years, providing in-kind donations through Alcon Cares and monetary donations through the Alcon Foundation to support the Flying Eye Hospital and partner hospitals around the world. Alcon's expert biomedical engineers and trainers also participate in Orbis projects, sharing their skills and knowledge to help participants learn to operate and maintain critical medical technology. Most recently, Alcon supported the Flying Eye Hospital project in Mongolia earlier this year.

"Alcon envisions a world where eye health conditions that can be treated or prevented get the necessary attention promptly, regardless of location, gender, age, or socioeconomic status," said Duane Stumpf, Alcon Cares and Alcon Foundation Board Member. "We believe that making quality eye care more accessible requires creating self-sustaining eye health systems and training proficient eye care teams. That's why we proudly support Orbis and its initiatives to combat avoidable vision loss by establishing robust and sustainable eye care systems worldwide."

FedEx has supported Orbis in its mission for over four decades and through more than US$22 million in donations and in-kind shipping. In 2021, FedEx announced its renewed commitment to Orbis's sight-saving mission with a US$3.5 million donation to help provide financial, logistical, and operational support to the organization and its Flying Eye Hospital over the following five years. In addition to providing aircraft parts, maintenance, and pilot training, the Flying Eye Hospital is flown by FedEx pilots who volunteer their time to navigate the plane around the world to Orbis projects.

"The Flying Eye Hospital is a remarkable example of innovation and compassion. It's a truly unique resource that is bringing hope and healing to people in some of the most remote corners of the globe," said Justin Brownlee, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations and Airline Planning, FedEx. "We are incredibly proud of the work that our FedEx pilots, mechanics, and other volunteers are doing to support Orbis's mission. Their dedication and expertise are essential to the success of the Flying Eye Hospital program."

Orbis in Bangladesh

Orbis has been working with Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 39 years. Over those four decades, Orbis has helped improve the skills and knowledge of local partners, with a focus on pediatric eye care, microsurgery, retinal surgery, corneal diseases and eye banking, retinopathy of prematurity, and diabetic retinopathy. In Bangladesh, Orbis has conducted more than 7.8 million eye screenings at community outreach events, provided more than 4.5 million medical and optical treatments to adults and children, performed more than 258,000 eye surgeries, and trained more than 40,000 eye care professionals.

Orbis has also established 42 vision centers, which connect communities throughout the country, especially rural areas, with eye care. This includes women-led green vision centers—innovative facilities that operate with sustainability at the forefront while addressing a variety of traditional barriers for women and girls and providing quality eye health in areas that have traditionally lacked access to care. Orbis has also supported the establishment or improvement of 17 secondary hospitals, four tertiary hospitals, two wet labs, one quality resource center, and one digital training hub.

Additionally, Orbis has equipped 400 community clinics with vision screening tools and developed Bangladesh's first National Guidelines for Screening and Management of Retinopathy of Prematurity, a leading cause of childhood blindness. In 2000, Orbis established long-term programs in the country and teamed up with local partners to prevent eye disease and restore sight, including among remote communities such as the Rohingya in Cox's Bazaar and women tea pickers in Sylhet.

About Orbis International

Orbis is an international nonprofit delivering sight-saving programs in over 200 countries and territories worldwide so that individuals, families, and communities can thrive. Currently, around 1 billion people across the globe live with completely avoidable blindness and vision loss. For over four decades, Orbis has been tackling this challenge by building strong and sustainable eye care systems that leave a lasting legacy of vision. Orbis runs dedicated in-country programs in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America; develops and implements innovative training and technology, including an award-winning telemedicine and e-learning platform, Cybersight; and operates the world's first and only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. For the past 11 consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. For the past three years, Orbis has earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. Since 2022, Orbis has earned "accredited charity" status from the Better Business Bureau by meeting all 20 of their standards for charity accountability. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

