Orbis International Brings the Flying Eye Hospital to Mongolia to Train Local Eye Care Teams

This project marks the ninth time the Flying Eye Hospital has held a training project in Mongolia, with the first taking place in 1989 and the most recent in 2018. Orbis also hosted four virtual Flying Eye Hospital projects in Mongolia when in-person training was not possible due to COVID-19. Training activities will occur on the Flying Eye Hospital, currently located at Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport, and at two partner hospitals, the National Center for Maternal and Child Health and Third Central Hospital.

During the training, Orbis clinical staff and Volunteer Faculty (medical experts) will guide participants in simulation training, hands-on surgical training and patient care, and ophthalmic workshops. The goal is to improve local eye teams' skills, improving the care they can provide for patients in the ophthalmic subspecialties of pediatric cataract, strabismus, and oculoplastics, and adult glaucoma, oculoplastics, and surgical retina. The training will also cover skills in anesthesiology, nursing, and biomedical engineering.

"We are grateful for our partnerships with the Ministry of Health, the National Center for Maternal and Child Health, and Third Central Hospital. Together, we have been able to increase access to quality eye care throughout the country," said Dr. Chimgee Chuluunkhuu, Country Director of Orbis Mongolia. "The Alcon Foundation, FedEx, and OMEGA are very important partners for Orbis, and we are grateful for their indispensable support of this project and support of Orbis's mission around the world."

The Alcon Foundation has been a generous supporter of Orbis for over forty years, providing monetary donations for the Flying Eye Hospital. Alcon has provided additional support to the Flying Eye Hospital and Orbis Mongolia through donations of state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment, surgical products, and supplies through Alcon Cares. Alcon's expert biomedical engineers and trainers—who participate in Orbis programs, sharing their skills and knowledge to help program participants learn to operate and maintain critical medical technology—will lead a biomedical engineering workshop in Ulaanbaatar during the current project. Most recently, Alcon supported the Flying Eye Hospital project held in Zambia in 2023.

"Alcon sees a world where treatable, preventable conditions that affect individuals' eye health receive the attention they need, when they need it, regardless of geography, gender, age or socioeconomic status," said Charles Herget, President, Alcon Cares. "We know that the only way to make quality eye care more available and accessible is by cultivating self-sustaining eye health ecosystems and developing well-trained eye care teams. That's why we're proud to support Orbis and its programs that tackle avoidable vision loss by building strong and sustainable eye care systems worldwide."

FedEx has supported Orbis in its mission for over three decades and through more than US$22 million in donations and in-kind shipping. In 2021, FedEx announced its renewed commitment to Orbis's sight-saving mission with a US$3.5 million donation to help provide financial, logistical, and operational support to the organization and its Flying Eye Hospital over the following five years. In addition to providing aircraft parts, maintenance, and pilot training, the Flying Eye Hospital is flown by FedEx pilots who volunteer their time to navigate the plane around the world to Orbis projects.

"Our commitment to Orbis's sight-saving mission extends beyond borders. By supporting the Flying Eye Hospital, we empower local eye care teams, enhance surgical skills, and raise awareness about eye health worldwide," said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Global Brand and Communications.

OMEGA has been a proud supporter of Orbis since 2011. OMEGA is an avid supporter of Flying Eye Hospital projects—including a first-of-its-kind training project held in Doha, Qatar, in 2022 for women in eye care from conflict-affected areas and last year's project in Zambia. OMEGA also works in cooperation with its celebrity brand ambassadors to increase awareness of Orbis and its mission.

"It's an honor for OMEGA to support Orbis and the important work they are doing in Mongolia– and all over the world," said Raynald Aeschlimann, President, OMEGA. "Since 2011, we've been able to witness the positive impact of their eye care and especially the lasting difference that their training can make. We commend everyone at Orbis for this latest project on board the Flying Eye Hospital."

Orbis in Mongolia

Orbis has been working with Mongolia's Ministry of Health for 35 years, collaborating to integrate a strong and sustainable eye care system into the national health system. In 2014, Orbis began a long-term program in Mongolia to further support this work. Orbis has established strong partnerships with local hospitals throughout the country, through which we have significantly improved the accessibility and quality of pediatric eye health, including making pediatric eye health a priority for Mongolia's policymakers.

Orbis Mongolia has also made significant advancements in training on and treatment of some of the most common conditions that lead to vision loss or blindness, including diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity. Orbis Mongolia also trains critically needed eye health professionals in refraction (assessment for glasses) and pediatric ophthalmology, expands access to quality eye care services, provides essential equipment to partners, and works with policymakers to address unmet needs.

In 2023 alone, with Orbis support, over 1,350 infants were screened for retinopathy of prematurity, and over 10,900 eye screenings and examinations were performed at community outreach events. Orbis also facilitated over 31,800 patient visits to health facilities for eye care and trained over 940 eye care professionals last year. Nearly every ophthalmologist in Mongolia is now registered on Orbis's telemedicine and e-learning platform, Cybersight.

About Orbis International

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over four decades. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. For the past 11 consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. For the past three years, Orbis has earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. Since 2022, Orbis earned "accredited charity" status from the Better Business Bureau by meeting all 20 of their standards for charity accountability. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

About OMEGA

OMEGA is a prestigious Swiss watchmaker and member of the Swatch Group Ltd. Since 1848, the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by conquests of the oceans and space. In fact, since 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster has been worn on each of NASA's manned missions including all six moon landings. As well as this, no brand is more actively involved in sports timekeeping. In addition to partnerships in golf, sailing, athletics and swimming, OMEGA has served as the Official Timekeeper at 30 Olympic Games. Most importantly, OMEGA has a tradition of excellence in watchmaking. This reputation was reinforced in 2015 with the introduction of METAS-approved Master Chronometer certification, representing the Swiss industry's highest standard of precision, magnetic resistance and performance.

