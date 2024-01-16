ORBIT® Gum Unveils White Sweet Mint As Newest Soft Chew Innovation

The new soft chew flavor inspires confidence with each bite

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORBIT® gum, proudly part of Mars, is ringing in the new year with a brand-new addition to their popular soft chew lineup - White Sweet Mint. Bringing a fan-favorite ORBIT flavor to a new whitening form, White Sweet Mint soft chew gum delivers a confidence boost with every refreshing bite.

ORBIT® gum introduces ORBIT White Sweet Mint, a new whitening soft chew form for a confidence boost with every refreshing bite.
Consumers already love ORBIT's Sweet Mint flavor for its clean and fresh taste, and now they can try it with a crunchy exterior and chewy center bursting with delicious, sweet mint flavor, sold in a bottle perfect for taking on the go and sharing with friends. ORBIT's newest flavor gives you a stronger, brighter, and whiter†† smile, with a clean and fresh feeling mouth, letting your confidence shine.

"We know consumers can be self-conscious about their smiles, so we hope that ORBIT White Sweet Mint can help give everyone an extra boost of confidence, and inspire moments of everyday happiness in 2024," said Maria Urista, Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "Our soft chew format is a fan favorite and we're excited to deliver this beloved flavor as part of our ORBIT White lineup to keep everyone feeling their best."

ORBIT White Sweet Mint is hitting shelves in a 40-count bottle at retailers nationwide starting January 2024. For more information, visit orbitgum.com or follow ORBIT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

††Chewing 1 piece for 12 minutes 5x/day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial.  

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED  
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.  

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.    

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

