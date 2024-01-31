TCL Unveils the World's Largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED Flat Panel Display and an Integrated Hotel TV System Among Other Smart Solutions at ISE 2024

News provided by

TCL ELECTRONICS

31 Jan, 2024, 06:56 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today showcased its various products and smart solutions designed for Smart Office, Smart Retail and Smart Hotel at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2024). The latest innovations, including the world's largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display, digital signage displays and interactive hotel TV systems, exemplify the power of TCL's vertically integrated supply chain.

The World's Largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED Flat Panel Display 

Continue Reading
TCL_Unveils_115_inch_QD_Mini_LED_Flat_Panel_Display_and_an_Integrated_Hotel_TV_System_at_ISE_2024
TCL_Unveils_115_inch_QD_Mini_LED_Flat_Panel_Display_and_an_Integrated_Hotel_TV_System_at_ISE_2024

As part of its showcased offering, TCL unveiled the world's largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display tailored for office settings. Boasting the world's leading QD-Mini LED technology, TCL's 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display has over 20,000 local dimming zones and covers 97% of DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering true-to-life colors and greater detail. Its outstanding screen brightness uniformity eliminates screen spots or dark areas and guarantees better visibility of presentation materials, including images and text. 

Notably, the display is equipped with TCL's proprietary algorithms and a high-performance quad-core M2 processor to optimize image quality at the pixel level across various dimensions, including color accuracy, saturation and text clarity and sharpness. It features adaptive light brightness to meet the various needs of the workplace given any lighting condition. In addition, it has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for its low-blue-light and flicker-free visual experience, which helps prevent eye strain from long-time viewing.

The product has been extensively optimized for screen sharing and virtual meetings. The next-generation 4K Type-C screen enables faster and more robust connections. It also supports simultaneous hotspot connection for screen sharing and WiFi network connection through dual-WiFi network, ensuring a more dependable and rapid user experience.

The high-performance quad-core M2 processor, combined with a customized system for business meetings, promises efficiency and reliability for video conferences, and stability when running a large number of applications. Intuitive UI design, built-in video conference apps, and high-fidelity speakers provide an extremely convenient conference experience with clean and clear audio even in large conference halls. 

The display series, available also in 98, 75, and 55 inches, features the company's NXTPAPER technology to facilitate better visual health and an enhanced overall digital viewing experience.

Digital Signage Displays for Commercial Usage

Moreover, TCL presented digital signages in various sizes and for different scenarios, particularly the 98-inch digital sign and TCL Eshow, the company's self-developed Content Management System (CMS). TCL's digital signages feature high-definition resolution, non-glare panels, a 178° viewing angle, a slim design and 24/7 operation. They can be mounted on the wall in both portrait and landscape orientation. Additionally, the signages' built-in TCL Eshow offers content creation, publication, and monitoring for users to manage content and devices easily on a unified platform.

Well-integrated Hotel TV System

TCL also demonstrated its proprietary AOSP Hotel TV System, a well-integrated hotel TV solution. With its special hotel control mode, this professional system makes it easier for hotel administration to maintain and update content on its CMS and preset TV operations. To improve the hotels' marketing campaigns and brand showcase, the system facilitates the creation of personalized photo display on content boards based on their needs. On the other hand, it enables hotel guests to watch live TV programming and content from third-party IPTV applications, and enjoy private and secure one-to-one screen mirroring.

Furthermore, TCL showcased multiple IFPD products for ODM, including its flagship series based on QD-Mini LED technology and the 105-inch ultra-wide series. Currently, the company has multiple manufacturing centers worldwide, capable of manufacturing full-size display products ranging from 23 to 115 inches. With support from TCL's digital intelligent factories, TCL is poised to meet the various requirements of global customers.

TCL's ISE 2024 booth
Date: January 30-February 2, 2024
Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Hall 2, 2C100 & 2D200

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330946/TCL_Unveils_115_inch_QD_Mini_LED_Flat_Panel_Display_and_an_Integrated_Hotel_TV_System_at_ISE_2024.jpg 

Also from this source

Společnost TCL získala na veletrhu CES 2024 za svůj 115palcový televizor a další inovativní produkty z řady kategorií více než 40 ocenění a uznání

Společnost TCL získala na veletrhu CES 2024 za svůj 115palcový televizor a další inovativní produkty z řady kategorií více než 40 ocenění a uznání

LAS VEGAS, 16. ledna 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Společnost TCL Electronics, přední výrobce spotřební elektroniky a světová dvojka ve výrobě televizorů, dnes ...
Бренд TCL получил на CES 2024 более 40 наград за 115-дюймовый телевизор и другие изделия | Бренд TCL удостоен на CES 2024 более чем 40 премий и наград в различных категориях за 115-дюймовый телевизор и другие инновационные изделия

Бренд TCL получил на CES 2024 более 40 наград за 115-дюймовый телевизор и другие изделия | Бренд TCL удостоен на CES 2024 более чем 40 премий и наград в различных категориях за 115-дюймовый телевизор и другие инновационные изделия

Сегодня TCL Electronics, ведущий бренд потребительской электроники и второй из лучших в мире брендов телевизоров, объявил, что многие изделия и...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.