Orchest Technologies Enters into Expanded South American Network Services Agreement with Seaborn Networks

SAO PAULO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Technologies ("Orchest"), the leading international provider of Network Solutions and Cloud Connection services throughout Latin America, today announced an expanded Network Services Agreement with Seaborn Networks ("Seaborn"), the developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems and terrestrial networks in the Americas. As a result of this strategic alliance, Orchest will gain access to Seaborn's subsea and terrestrial network infrastructure capacity in five of the largest markets in Latam, where Orchest will leverage its award-winning automated platform to enable SDN-based data center connectivity across the US, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile & Peru.

"A strategic alliance such as this with Seaborn, enables us to leverage our unique SDN and award-winning automated platform to provide high-availability network solutions and on demand accesses between North and South American enterprises in a flexible and cloud agnostic manner," said Jeremy Villalobos, COO, Orchest. "Seaborn was an easy choice for a strategic alliance and South American partnership with a long list of mutual benefits, like minded executive teams and a shared desire to disrupt the natural markets using leading technology and software. As Orchest continues to expand its Latin American reach and diversification of services, partners like Seaborn will be a key focus in creating a truly neutral and global platform."

Benefits of this alliance include Orchest's ability to access Seaborn's infrastructure investments across five different subsea cable systems in Latin America as well as Seaborn's fast growing domestic Brazilian infrastructure. "We share Orchest's vision regarding the opportunity to roll out these network-on-demand capabilities on the US-Brazil route as well as throughout other South American markets," said Steve Orlando, CEO of Seaborn Networks. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Orchest throughout South America where our high-capacity infrastructure services fit nicely with Orchest's value-added network automation capabilities".

About Orchest Technologies

Orchest Technologies is a US based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last 3 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement

About Seaborn

Seaborn attends global communications needs in the Americas, providing Transport, Ethernet Private Line and IP services. Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its subsea and land-based cable infrastructure. POPs, Terrestrial Backhaul and Cable Landing Station of submarine cables are owned by Seaborn. Seaborn's team has designed, built and operated more submarine cable systems than any other telecommunications team, including more than 75 Cable Landing Stations, 250 global POPs and 250,000 km of submarine fiber optic cables.

