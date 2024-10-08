Ordr Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Fourth Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year of SOC 2 compliance for Ordr, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and protection for its customers.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), verifies that Ordr's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"As a vendor of choice for some of the world's top healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and financial services organizations, Ordr strives to create a security culture inside our organization," says Pandian Gnanaprakasam, co-founder, Chief Product Officer, and CISO of Ordr. "This culture is foundational to how we operate as a company and deliver products, and the SOC2 audit signifies our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security for our company, our technology, and our customers."

Key highlights of Ordr's 2024 SOC 2 compliance include:

Expanded audit scope covering the entire secure software development process, customer interactions from proof of value to support, and cloud center operations. Zero security incidents or breaches reported over the past year. Utilization of Ordr's own CAASM+ platform for security controls and audit data submission.

Ordr's SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates the company's mature IT, cybersecurity, and customer operations, reflecting its dedication to protecting customer data at every touchpoint.

For more information about Ordr's security practices or to request a detailed SOC 2 report, please contact us.

About Ordr

Ordr addresses the entire asset and attack surface management journey—visibility, risk-based vulnerability management, advanced threat detection and Zero Trust segmentation. By utilizing unified data discovery methods, combined with AI/ML analytics, Ordr effectively eliminates asset noise, prioritizes the top exposure to the organization, and delivers rapid threat containment using automated actions. Trusted by global enterprises, Ordr improves security hygiene, accelerates incident response, and facilitates Zero Trust initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ordr