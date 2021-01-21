Ordr Announces a Milestone Release of Ordr Systems Control Engine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in visibility and security of all connected devices, today announced a significant release of the Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE), a platform that discovers every connected device, profiles device behavior and risks, and automates response. Ordr SCE 7.4.2 is the largest product launch for the company to date and includes more than 160 new features, integrations, and enhancements to provide unparalleled visibility and protection to companies and their connected devices.

As the number of connected devices — including unmanaged IoT, IoMT, and OT devices — continues to rise exponentially, so do the number of vulnerabilities and attack vectors. Organizations are struggling to maintain a real-time accurate inventory of all connected devices, not to mention the device intelligence to quickly make informed decisions.

"Ordr provides the most robust, time-to-value security solution for organizations that want to reap the benefits of network-connected devices, yet curtail increased global incidents of ransomware, phishing, credit card, and personal data breaches," said Gnanaprakasam Pandian, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Ordr. "We are so excited to offer extensive new integrations from dozens of security and network vendors, as well as enhanced features to our customers in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, life sciences, retail and beyond."

Ordr not only identifies devices with vulnerabilities, weak ciphers and certificates, and active threats, but also those that exhibit malicious or suspicious behaviors. Ordr automates responses for security and networking teams by dynamically generating policies and enforcing them on existing infrastructure, or by alerting and triggering a specific security or operational workflow.

Highlighted features and benefits of Ordr SCE 7.4.2 include:

Reduced infrastructure footprint with "sensor-less" visibility via telemetry data from supported switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless LAN controllers. Overnight, customers can leverage key technologies that are already in place and begin the Ordr journey.



with "sensor-less" visibility via telemetry data from supported switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless LAN controllers. Overnight, customers can leverage key technologies that are already in place and begin the Ordr journey. Increased efficiency with workflow-based dashboards to help customers quickly lookup devices that match specific conditions, including manufacturer, category, and profile as well as devices with sensitive data, devices with custom tags, devices communicating with administrative protocols, devices running outdated operating systems, and more.



to help customers quickly lookup devices that match specific conditions, including manufacturer, category, and profile as well as devices with sensitive data, devices with custom tags, devices communicating with administrative protocols, devices running outdated operating systems, and more. Security enhancements to enable our customers in the wake of high-profile ransomware as well as espionage-like activity seen in the SolarWinds attack with access to enhanced security components, focusing on optimized detection and tracking within the platform. Customers will have the ability to visually track antivirus software activity, URLs associated with phishing, malicious communications, user-defined prohibited country communications, and quickly see devices with admin protocols and a snapshot of criticality level for devices with known vulnerabilities.



to enable our customers in the wake of as well as espionage-like activity seen in the with access to enhanced security components, focusing on optimized detection and tracking within the platform. Customers will have the ability to visually track antivirus software activity, URLs associated with phishing, malicious communications, user-defined prohibited country communications, and quickly see devices with admin protocols and a snapshot of criticality level for devices with known vulnerabilities. Empowered Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) teams with actionable clinical data like medical device data from the FDA, clinical and patient risk associated with a device(s), and security risk from Manufacturer Disclosure Statement for Medical Device Security (MDS2) forms to help make informed decisions and initiate the appropriate workflows within a matter of minutes.



like medical device data from the FDA, clinical and patient risk associated with a device(s), and security risk from Manufacturer Disclosure Statement for Medical Device Security (MDS2) forms to help make informed decisions and initiate the appropriate workflows within a matter of minutes. New security integrations for efficient incorporation into a customer's existing security workflows. This includes the ability to detect and track ransomware with signature improvements for expedited incident response (IR) processes. In addition, Anomali, Exabeam, Fortinet, IBM QRadar, and Ping Identity join existing partners such as Check Point, Splunk, ServiceNow, and many others, in Ordr's integration portfolio -- the most comprehensive ecosystem of integration partners in the market.



for efficient incorporation into a customer's existing security workflows. This includes the ability to detect and track ransomware with signature improvements for expedited incident response (IR) processes. In addition, Anomali, Exabeam, Fortinet, IBM QRadar, and Ping Identity join existing partners such as Check Point, Splunk, ServiceNow, and many others, in Ordr's integration portfolio -- the most comprehensive ecosystem of integration partners in the market. Enhanced analytics and use case-based policy generation so customers can quickly address scenarios such as controlling access for all physical security cameras used in a retail location, segment patient care devices by hospital and healthcare division, or tag all manufacturing devices that are still running Windows XP or Windows 7.



so customers can quickly address scenarios such as controlling access for all physical security cameras used in a retail location, segment patient care devices by hospital and healthcare division, or tag all manufacturing devices that are still running Windows XP or Windows 7. Acceleration of Cisco TrustSec and Cisco Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) as Cisco's leading IoT solution partner for Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE). Ordr is the only product on the market to provide total IoT and OT visibility to Cisco ISE and the rich device context required to dynamically define Scalable Group Tags (SGTs), automate the provisioning of group-based segmentation policies and provide SGT visualization and traffic analysis that greatly accelerates the time to value and increases strategic adoption of Cisco TrustSec and SDA.

For more information on Ordr SCE 7.4.2, visit our What's New page: https://ordr.net/whats-new/

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

