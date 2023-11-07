Ordr Appoints Kevin Arsenault As Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales

Dynamic Sales Leader Built High-Performing Teams for Cybersecurity Market Leaders CrowdStrike and Proofpoint, in Advance of Strong IPOs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced the appointment of Kevin Arsenault as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kevin comes to Ordr with more than twenty years of leadership experience building and managing high-performing sales teams for successful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity companies. As CRO, he will be focused on driving growth and accelerating the significant market momentum of the company.

Most recently, Kevin served as Vice President of Sales, North America, for cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, where he proved to be a catalyst for strong revenue growth, helping grow and position the company for a 2019 initial public offering which saw share value double upon debut. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Worldwide Advanced Security and Information Governance Sales at cybersecurity company Proofpoint, building that company's sales team and revenues in advance of a 2012 IPO that opened to a 30% share price increase.

"Kevin's experience leading sales teams and driving profitability will play an immediate and essential role here at Ordr, as we solidify our position as the technology and market leader in connected device security," said Jim Hyman, Ordr CEO. "As he has done before, Kevin will use his experience building high-performing sales organizations and his knowledge of the cybersecurity market to maximize our customer-facing efforts, helping to ensure that our solutions exceed all customer expectations."

Throughout his career, Kevin has maintained a maniacal focus on customer satisfaction, with an emphasis on helping customers solve their cybersecurity problems. A graduate of Boston College's Carroll School of Management, early in his career he also led successful sales teams at Internet Security Systems (ISS), which was acquired by IBM.

"Because of the constant expansion - and resulting complexity - of modern IT environments, it has become increasingly difficult for security teams to maintain true visibility into what assets they have, what they are doing, and the cyber risks they bring," Arsenault said. "Ordr's platform gives customers the ability to gain full asset inventory of what's on their network, identify and address any vulnerabilities and threats, whether they're caused by a failure to apply patches, software end-of-life, or a newly discovered zero day exploit, and secure these assets with automated policies."

Ordr delivers granular visibility for IT, Internet of Things (IoT), Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) assets and a comprehensive view of an organization's entire attack surface, including visibility into security gaps, potential risks, anomalous behavior, and active threats. Compromised assets are automatically identified, along with the added context of where they are located and details of their operations. Ordr uses insights on assets to manage cyber exposure, rapidly respond to a cyber incident, and mitigate potential issues. Zero Trust segmentation efforts are also accelerated by automating policies that restrict assets to only essential communications required for their functions.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications, and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

