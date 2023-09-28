Ordr Continues Strong Commitment to Healthcare Industry with Appointment of Wes Wright as Chief Healthcare Officer

Market Leader Seeing Expanded Demand for Advanced Device Visibility and Security Capabilities Critical for Delivering Connected Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, announced that Wes Wright has joined the company as its new Chief Healthcare Office (CHO). Today's news highlights Ordr's continued commitment to providing healthcare organizations and security teams with the focused, industry-proven solutions needed to secure all connected devices and equipment, including Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and traditional IT systems.

As Ordr's first CHO, Wes Wright is responsible for driving the company's engagements in the healthcare industry, including working with product teams to incorporate evolving customer needs into the Ordr platform. His extensive background as a hospital and healthcare organization CTO and CIO will be invaluable to delivering the most trusted and effective connected device security solution in the healthcare industry.

"Wes will be a tremendous asset for Ordr and for our growing portfolio of healthcare customers. His direct, hands-on experience in the field will be invaluable to organizations grappling with the challenges of securing connected devices in complex, fast-moving healthcare environments," said Jim Hyman, Ordr CEO. "Ordr understands the needs of healthcare customers better than any other security provider. The addition of Wes is further proof of our dedication to ensuring that our products and expertise comprise the best available solution for delivering whole-hospital security."

Prior to joining Ordr, Wes was the CTO for digital identity company Imprivata, which had a large healthcare customer base. Before that, he served as the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sutter Health, a 26 hospital network in Northern California, and as the Senior Vice President and CIO for Seattle Children's Hospital. Wes' career also includes time as Executive Director, IS at Scripps Health in San Diego, and various CIO and CTO roles with the United States Air Force, from which he retired as a major. 

"Simply put, healthcare environments are the most difficult type of environment to protect. The evolution of patient care technologies, combined with the ever-expanding number of devices and equipment that are connected to a facility's network are a major pain point for healthcare CISOs and CIOs," Wright said. "The ever-expanding attack surface that healthcare organizations are dealing with means they need to approach security from a holistic perspective. Ordr understands this and is in the unique position to provide the insight, context, and tools needed by today's facilities to fully protect patient care. I look forward to working alongside my healthcare peers in overcoming these challenges."

The Ordr platform discovers every connected device within a facility. It protects against ransomware and zero-day attacks by baselining device activity and immediately alerting teams to any anomalous behavior. Incident response efforts are accelerated by immediately identifying compromised devices, providing context and detail, and dynamically creating and applying security policies. In addition, the platform supports Zero Trust segmentation efforts by enabling only required device communications from those devices already or likely to be impacted. For more information on how Ordr can improve the process of discovering and protecting connected medical devices and equipment, please see: https://ordr.net/healthcare/.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ordr

