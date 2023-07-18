Ordr Named a KLAS Research Top Performer in Healthcare IoT Security for Unprecedented Fourth Year

Company Praised for Broad Integrations with Leading Devices and Security Systems, Advanced Segmentation Capabilities, and for Delivering a Strong Overall Value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced that KLAS Research has recognized the company as a top performer in its recent report entitled " Healthcare IoT Security 2023: An Update on Vendor Performance and Deep Adopter Utilization ." This is the fourth year that Ordr has been recognized as a top performer in this report by KLAS Research.

The report provides insights into the competitive healthcare IoT security market by looking at vendor performance amid recent mergers and acquisitions, as well as early insights into how vendors meet the needs of deep adopters.

Ordr received top rankings from customers in the KLAS report, with customer feedback praising the following:

Continually improving the user interface to simplify access to key device insights.

Strong integration with devices and security systems, and new integration capabilities that are continually added to the road map.

"Persona" feature that enables collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders, including security and clinical engineering/HTM, for a "whole hospital" security.

Automated segmentation capabilities to mitigate risks, stop lateral movement, and keep devices with outdated operating systems in operation.

"We work with the world's largest and top ranked healthcare organizations, and are dedicated to delivering the industry's most powerful medical device security platform to protect their patients and patient data," said Jim Hyman, CEO at Ordr. "All the effort and expertise we put into building a platform with the intelligence and automation necessary to achieve 'whole hospital' security is equally focused on meeting our customers' high expectations. As shared in the KLAS report, it is rewarding to see that customers are delighted with our ability to bring HTM and cybersecurity teams together to sustain more efficient HTM operations, address Zero Trust initiatives, and protect against advanced threats."

When asked about Ordr, a customer CIO shared that:

"Meeting our IoT security needs is a pretty big thing, but the Ordr Platform helps us manage our other security as well as validation with our other security systems. When we find some sort of vulnerability, Ordr comes up with a solution for monitoring that type of traffic on top of our other security. They are a great partner in layered security. Recently, Ordr integrated their system with one of our partners' systems, and that integration allows us to do segmentation in a much more automated fashion than we would have been able to do in the past. While that is a requirement for more than just IoT security, it is a value add that was a panacea for a long time and is now a reality. Without Ordr's Platform, we would have had a huge gap in our visibility. It has been a great product for us."

Because all connected devices in a medical facility are critical, a "whole hospital approach" to security is necessary in order to fully understand and protect the ever-expanding attack surface. Ordr empowers HTM and security teams with the insight, context, and tools needed to protect all IoT, IoMT, operational technology (OT), and traditional IT systems. Ordr helps medical facilities protect against ransomware and zero-day attacks by baselining device behavior and identifying any devices that are behaving anomalously. Incident response efforts are accelerated by immediately identifying compromised devices and dynamically creating and applying security policies. In addition, the platform supports Zero Trust segmentation efforts by enabling only required device communications from those devices already or likely to be impacted.

To learn how your organization can improve connected medical device and equipment visibility and security with Ordr, please visit: https://ordr.net/healthcare/ .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

