Ordr Named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in visibility and security of all connected devices, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security.

The Gartner Market Guide identifies the convergence of IT and OT, calling for the need to address identifying all network connected devices, understanding how they are communicating and properly assessing the risks associated with them.

According to Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, and Ruggero Contu (the authors of the report), "Gartner end-user enquiries suggest that, across all industry verticals except for the most highly regulated, about 60% of organisations are still in the awareness phase, about 30% are in the discovery to firefighting phases, and only about 10% are truly in the integration and optimisation phases. The proliferation of OT in a wide number of different verticals, ranging from medical to fast-moving consumer goods, and critical infrastructure further complicates the situation."

As described in the report, the OT/CPS security journey aligns with six key phases. "Once they enter the 'Oh Wow!' Phase [3], organisations realise that security — whether IT, OT, physical or supply chain — needs a whole-of-enterprise focus. Historical IT and OT functional differences are becoming a liability when security is involved. Due to design, age or function, the unique requirements of OT systems now add to IT security concerns in ways that can no longer be ignored. Modernisation efforts bring risk, reliability and safety discussions to the forefront. As a result, leading organisations are starting to elevate OT security requirements into their enterprise risk management efforts by adopting an integrated security strategy across IT, OT, CPS, physical security and supply chain security."

Phase 3. The "Oh Wow!" Moment: Invariably, proof of concepts become eye openers. For example:

Unmanaged assets are connected everywhere.

OT networks that were initially designed to be highly segregated have become flatter than realised.

Ports on all kinds of systems in all kinds of remote locations are wide open.

OEMs are accessing the machines they sold remotely and no one is managing it.

Disclosed vulnerabilities on old OSs have never been evaluated for possible patching.

The functional silos between separate security disciplines (e.g., cybersecurity, physical security, supply chain security, product security, health and safety) are creating seams that bad actors can exploit.

The realisation sets in that operational environments where security is lacking are centres of value creation for most organisations; however, no centralised governance exists to start making sense of it all. Recognition develops that roles and responsibilities for a wide variety of (security related) processes and decisions have never been clear, let alone agreed on."

"We take a whole-enterprise approach with our customers, starting with continuous and real-time asset discovery," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Ordr's platform is differentiated by our use of deep packet inspection to classify and provide visibility to all the connected devices – from traditional servers, workstations and PCs to IoT and OT devices -- that can serve as attack vectors. We not only classify every device, we also profile device behaviour using advanced machine learning, to risk score every communication flow and surface anomalies. Further, our customers have access to automated policy creation and proactive segmentation of devices or device groups for business-critical devices that cannot be taken out of service."

