Ordr Partners with Veteran-Led ACE to Strengthen Managed Services and Support Veteran Employment

Through programs like SkillBridge and Instant Teams, ACE brings veteran expertise to Ordr's cybersecurity managed services, enhancing both mission and service.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, announces a partnership with Advanced Cybersecurity Experts (ACE), a veteran-founded company that hires veterans and military spouses for cybersecurity roles.

This collaboration brings skilled and disciplined professionals to Ordr's managed services program, combining veterans' expertise with our mission to secure critical environments. Their commitment and experience elevate our ability to respond to threats, manage vulnerabilities, and support our clients' security needs. At the same time, we're proud to offer veterans and their families meaningful careers that build on their dedication to serving others.

ACE, founded by U.S. Army veteran Matthew Lionheart, trains veterans and active-duty military spouses for cybersecurity careers through programs like SkillBridge and Instant Teams. SkillBridge, a U.S. Department of Defense initiative, enables veterans to gain real-world cybersecurity experience during their last six months of service. Instant Teams offers military spouses remote cybersecurity roles, helping Ordr leverage a diverse and adaptable workforce.

"Partnering with ACE allows Ordr to bring veteran expertise into our managed services program, benefiting both our mission and our clients," said Bryan Wallace, Head of Partner Sales. "Veterans bring a high level of discipline, resilience, and an attention to detail that mirrors Ordr's commitment to defending the most critical infrastructure.

"Together, we're ensuring that every potential vulnerability is accounted for, helping protect environments like hospitals and critical infrastructure from unseen threats."

The veterans and military spouses ACE trains support Ordr's managed services in areas like threat detection, vulnerability management, and proactive reporting. Their dedication amplifies Ordr's ability to respond to cyber threats swiftly, denying adversaries the foothold they seek to exploit within our nation's digital borders.

"We are excited to partner with Ordr to provide career paths for veterans and military spouses," said Matthew Lionheart, Founder and CEO of ACE. "Ordr's dedication to security excellence and veteran support aligns perfectly with ACE's mission to provide meaningful work for those who have served and their families."

This Veterans Day, Ordr and ACE honor veterans by celebrating their service and their impact on cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit ordr.net and advancedcybersecurityllc.com.

