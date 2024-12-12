Ordr's 2024 Momentum Accelerates Market Expansion and Innovation

Frank Cohen named CRO to build on success in high-stakes industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced the appointment of Frank Cohen as Chief Revenue Officer, building on a year of significant milestones and growing momentum that have solidified the company's role in delivering automated exposure management solutions.

Cohen, who most recently led go-to-market activities for the Americas at Claroty, brings over 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology sales. He has held key GTM leadership roles at OPSWAT, HP Networking, and AT&T, where he built high-performing teams, optimized sales operations, expanded into new markets, and drove sustained growth.

Enterprise digital footprints are rapidly diversifying with the proliferation of unmanaged and agentless assets, while tightening cybersecurity budgets and a growing shortage of skilled security professionals create further challenges. As cyber attackers leverage AI to exploit these devices, Ordr has emerged as an indispensable partner for complex, high-stakes industries to manage and mitigate growing cyber risks.

Cohen's appointment comes as Ordr continues to expand its platform and offerings to meet the demands of an evolving market. In March, Ordr launched OrdrAI CAASM+, an API-driven asset intelligence solution for IT devices that enables organizations to quickly identify, analyze vulnerabilities, prioritize risks, and act on security hygiene and controls. In November, Ordr introduced Ordr Managed Professional Services to alleviate the burden on resource-constrained security teams.

Building on its strong presence in healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, Ordr expanded into the energy and utilities sector in 2024 by onboarding one of North America's largest metropolitan utilities as a customer. These advancements underscore Ordr's mission to empower organizations to take decisive action — from automated risk remediation and isolation to proactive protection of mission-critical devices with zero-trust microsegmentation.

Ordr's leadership in exposure management has been validated by key industry analysts, earning mentions in 10 Gartner reports in 2024, including seven Hype Cycles, a Market Guide, and two Emerging Tech reports. The company was also recognized as a Contender in Forrester's Wave for Microsegmentation and a Strong Contender in the SPARK Matrix for Connected Device Security.

"Frank's expertise in building teams and scaling go-to-market solutions for industries with complex and vulnerable attack surfaces makes him the perfect fit for Ordr," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Ordr. "With his leadership, we'll continue to expand our reach and help more organizations take control of their cyber exposure, especially as agentless assets continue to proliferate."

The need for comprehensive exposure management has never been greater. According to Ordr's recently released Rise of the Machines Report 2024, agentless and unmanaged devices — including IoT, OT, industrial, and medical systems — now account for 42% of the enterprise asset footprint and 64% of all mid-to-high level risks. Combined with tightening cybersecurity budgets and a growing skills shortage, this expanding attack surface presents significant challenges for security teams.

Cohen's appointment highlights Ordr's rising momentum as the company continues to count leaders in healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and other complex enterprises as customers. "Ordr's platform is redefining how organizations address cyber risks by making decisive action not just achievable, but simple," said Cohen. "I'm thrilled to join a team that is transforming how enterprises worldwide go about managing and reducing their exposure."

"With an expanded platform, a growing customer base, and a seasoned leadership team, Ordr is poised to drive the next phase of innovation and growth in exposure management," said Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr. "The challenges enterprises face today demand innovative solutions and strong leadership. Frank's deep experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we build on our momentum and help organizations confidently manage and reduce their attack surfaces."

About Ordr

Ordr is the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, trusted by top organizations across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and financial services. With insights from over 100 million asset types, Ordr's platform empowers security teams to identify their biggest risks and take swift, effective action. From maintaining security hygiene to real-time threat detection and protection using microsegmentation, Ordr makes action not just possible but automated and simple — bringing Ordr to chaos.

Ordr is backed by top investors including Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Battery Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ordr