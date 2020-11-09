Ordr Recognized as 2020 Market Leader in Healthcare IoT Security by KLAS Research for Second Straight Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices, has been named a leading vendor in the Healthcare IoT Security market, according to a new report, "Decision Insights: Healthcare IoT Security," from KLAS Research, a premier healthcare IT data and insights firm. Ordr was highlighted for its fast pace of growth, strong technology offering, high customer satisfaction, and the highest market share among selected vendors. Fifty-one healthcare organizations were interviewed for the report.

Within the healthcare industry, IT and security teams realize that it's no longer enough to only secure medical devices. Every IoT device found in healthcare settings, from HVAC systems to smart home devices, is a potential vulnerability. Ordr delivers the only solution to address the visibility and security of every connected device so that healthcare organizations know their entire facility is protected.

According to the KLAS report, "Ordr has continued to be one of the market leaders in terms of wins and considerations for the second straight year, resulting in their current leading market share." Ordr was also praised by customers interviewed by KLAS for:

The breadth and number of devices Ordr can detect;

The highly granular visibility the solution provides;

Ordr's culture of "flexibility and willingness to partner;"

Strong technology integrations that help drive value with the solution; and,

High customer satisfaction.

"Healthcare organizations have been hit with a wave of malicious cyber-attacks, compounding the pressure they feel to respond to the pandemic. Ordr is helping to ensure that healthcare providers can reliably deliver care when it's needed most by keeping their devices and networks secure and available," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "KLAS's recognition of our capabilities, customer focus, and market leadership is validation of the success we've achieved, together with our customers, at closing critical healthcare IoT security gaps."

KLAS Report Continues Year of Growth, Achievement

Ordr's top ranking in the KLAS Healthcare IoT Security Report is the latest in a string of milestones achieved over the past year, including:

$33 million Series B funding led by Battery Ventures, including investments from Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Mayo Clinic;

Launch of the Ordr IoT Discovery Program, designed to bring visibility and accurate asset inventory of connected devices to organizations within minutes of deployment;

Partnerships with bellwether technology innovators, including VMware and Check Point Software;

Launch of the Ordr global Enterprise IoT Security Channel Partner Program; and.

Ongoing product enhancements, an expanded leadership roster, and continued company growth.

The company also recently convened a Healthcare Customer Advisory Board and Healthcare User Groups to share security best practices and provide vital, experiential feedback to inform future product development. Inaugural members of the Ordr Customer Advisory Board such as Jeffrey Vinson, CISO, Harris Health System (Harris County, TX) and Skip Freeman, CIO of Freeman Health System (Joplin, MO) are addressing unique use cases with Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE).

"Most healthcare organizations don't realize that a vending machine may be connected to the same network as a critical life-saving device like a ventilator," said Jeffrey Vinson, CISO, Harris Health. "We have partnered with Ordr because the company provides the most comprehensive IoT security solution that goes beyond simple device inventory. Ordr discovers all connected devices, helps us identify risks and malicious behaviors in devices, and can automatically generate segmentation policies to secure high-risk devices."

"COVID-19 has forced healthcare organizations to double-down on prioritizing security while balancing other organizational priorities and needs. CIOs need to find ways to support the business," said Skip Rollins, CIO, Freeman Health. "Ordr is a tool we lean on not only for visibility and security of unmanaged and IoT devices, but for device utilization insights. Details about how often a device is being used helps us to optimize device allocation and support procurement decisions."

For more information on how Ordr helps industries such as Healthcare, please visit https://ordr.net/solutions/healthcare/. A summary of the KLAS Healthcare IoT Security Report can be found here.

About Ordr

Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine uses machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover their devices, track usage, achieve proactive protection and compliance. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter.

