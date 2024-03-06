RITZ Toasted Chips is Heating Up March Madness® With Two New Flavors

The RITZ Roster of NCAA® athletes will share their exclusive first taste of the new sweet heat flavored chips and announce a chance to win a trip to the 2025 NCAA® Men's or Women's Final Four

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RITZ brand, an official sponsor of the 2024 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, is heating up its RITZ Toasted Chips lineup during March Madness with two new flavors – Sweet Habanero and Honey BBQ. With the classic RITZ cracker taste fans love, but with an oven-baked crunch, RITZ Toasted Chips are the perfect snack for sports fans and snack enthusiasts alike.

"We are putting all our chips on the NCAA® March Madness® tournament this year, and we're thrilled to be back for our second year to share two, delicious new Toasted Chips flavors," said Jennifer Sobolewski, RITZ Toasted Chips Senior Brand Manager.

"These flavors will spice up your game-watching experience whether you're viewing the game at home or a friend's, casually snacking while checking your tournament brackets online, or even celebrating with us at Fan Fest in Phoenix, Arizona," added Alex Neufeld, RITZ Senior Associate Brand Manager.

RITZ Toasted Chips will bring the heat to your watching experience with two-time All-Star, Isaiah Thomas, a RITZ Roster of NCAA athlete ambassadors, the 'Are You Snack Bracket Ready?' Sweepstakes, and Fan Fest activations.

Your Chance to Win Tickets to March Madness 2025 - Looking for a different kind of March Madness bracket? On February 12 , Mondelez International brands OREO®, RITZ®, Chips Ahoy®, Triscuit®, and Wheat Thins® are unlocking the ultimate 'Are You Snack Bracket Ready?' Sweepstakes where fans can vote on recipes, they'd like to see compete during March Madness for a chance to win a trip for four to the 2025 NCAA Men's or Women's Final Four. See below for additional details including link to full rules.





NCAA NIL Athlete Partners Form the RITZ Roster – The brand is teaming up with a group of 16 NCAA athlete ambassadors during March Madness who will build buzz among their social media followings by sharing a first taste of the new RITZ Toasted Chips flavors and other snacking content throughout the tournament.

The RITZ Roster includes:

NCAA Men's Basketball Players: Armando Bacot , University of North Carolina Brandon Dwyer , Florida Gulf Coast University Caleb Love , University of Arizona Donovan Clingan , University of Connecticut Hunter Dickinson , University of Kansas Meechie Johnson , University of South Carolina Trace Young , Louisiana State University Zakai Zeigler , University of Tennessee

NCAA Women's Basketball Players: Alyssa Ustby , University of North Carolina Cameron Brink , Stanford University Jada Williams , University of Arizona Juju Watkins , University of Southern California Mia Mastrov , University of California, Berkeley MiLaysia Fulwiley , University of South Carolina Shaylee Gonzales , University of Texas Sydney Parrish , Indiana University



March Madness Fan Fest Experience with RITZ Toasted Chips and Isaiah Thomas : RITZ Toasted Chips will be on-site at the Phoenix Fan Fest, April 5-8, 2024 , hosting an interactive basketball shooting game where attendees can also try RITZ Toasted Chips. The brand has also teamed up with Isaiah Thomas , a celebrated two-time All-Star and two-time Pac-10 tournament MVP. Isaiah's illustrious college career, marked by the retirement of his jersey, solidifies his reputation as a clutch performer both in collegiate and professional basketball. Isaiah will join RITZ Toasted Chips at Fan Fest to shine a spotlight on the new snacking flavors that are bringing the heat at-home and with courtside viewing.

RITZ Toasted Chips are flavorful, snackable toasted chips that offer a delicious satisfying crunch. The new flavors are now available at retailers nationwide for a Suggested Retail Price of $3.99, so you too can try the latest sweet heat or a twist on classic BBQ flavors. Follow us @ritzcrackers on Instagram and X and let us know what you think of the new flavors!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 2/12/24 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 4/8/24. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., & Puerto Rico 18 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. For Official Rules, free alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.nabiscosnackbracket.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

