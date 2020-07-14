Orgain Continues To Expand Its Good, Clean Nutrition™ Products With The Launch Of Two New Offerings, Collagen Zero Protein Powder & Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain , the maker of high-quality, food-based clean nutrition products, continues to raise the standards of clean with the launch of Collagen Zero Protein Powder and Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder. Like all Orgain products, these innovative new items deliver high quality ingredients, hand-selected for maximum nutrition, supporting inner health and outer glow.

Orgain's Collagen Zero Protein Powder - Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body, but as the body ages, it naturally starts reducing collagen production. Orgain's Collagen Zero Protein Powder has zero sugar and offers functional benefits including noticeably better hair and skin, and also supports healthy joints and tendons. Orgain's Collagen Zero packs 20g of Type 1 and III collagen peptides sourced from pasture-raised cows and is offered in two delicious flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla. This sugarless and delicious blend can be easily integrated into a daily routine that is good for the gut, hair, and outer glow.

Orgain's Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder - Comprised of only simple, high-quality ingredients, Orgain's Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder is made from nuts and seeds including organic almonds, peanuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and golden peas. Organic coconut sugar helps add just the right touch of sweetness. As always, Orgain's relentless pursuit of the finest ingredients translates into exceptional nutrition, never compromising on taste. Each flavor – Peanut butter, Chocolate, and Vanilla – packs a big taste punch while delivering 20g of protein in every serving; 33% more than the leading competitor.

Orgain's Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder and Collagen Zero Protein Powder is now available on Orgain.com and Amazon. Starting July 8th, Sprouts will carry Orgain's Simple Organic Plant Protein Powder in Chocolate, Vanilla, and Peanut Butter nationwide. The Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup flavor is currently being sold exclusively at Costco nationwide.

For more information on Orgain and its clean nutrition products, please visit Orgain.com or follow them on social media at @drinkorgain.

About Orgain

From the very beginning, Orgain set out to craft superior, clean nutrition that's accessible for all. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only high quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and are made without soy and gluten, non-GMO and made without artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

SOURCE Orgain

Related Links

www.drinkorgain.com

