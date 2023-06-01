Organic for All! Clean Juice Introduces Value Menu to Celebrate Summer

$6 Summer Value Menu Features Fresh New Flavors Across Several Menu Categories for a Limited Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced today its latest menu innovation with its $6 Summer Value Menu to commemorate the season. With the guest as its focal point, the brand's latest seasonal innovation ensures that each new menu item looks and tastes great while delivering a healthy, nutrient-packed, and accessible organic meal option for all. The seasonal limited time offering features seven products, four of which are new, for under $6.

"At Clean Juice, we believe that healthy, nourishing food should be accessible to everyone, and it should taste good, too," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "Our $6 Organic Summer menu line-up offers new guests a way to try our organic smoothies, juices, and food items at a price that won't break the bank. For 100 Days of Summer, our guests can enjoy a limited-edition menu featuring summer-forward items, each for $6!" Recently named #33 by Fast Casual in its Top 100 Movers and Shakers brands, Clean Juice continues to put guests first when creating new menu items that meet a high standard of health offerings, flavor profile, and visual integrity that represents the brand's core values.Clean Juice aims to reach more guests with all organic food offerings at a lower price point without lowering the nutritional integrity that built the award-winning brand across 33 states and 130+ stores operating nationwide.

"At Clean Juice, we believe that healthy, nourishing food should be accessible to everyone, and it should taste good, too," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "Our $6 Organic Summer menu line-up offers new guests a way to try our organic smoothies, juices, and food items at a price that won't break the bank. For 100 Days of Summer, our guests can enjoy a limited-edition menu featuring summer-forward items, each for $6!"

Clean Juice aims to reach more guests with all organic food offerings at a lower price point without lowering the nutritional integrity that built the award-winning brand across 33 states and 130+ stores operating nationwide.

The $6 Summer campaign includes an all-organic lineup of new products, including:

The Hot Pink Summer One (Fresh Juice) features organic lemon and pineapple juice blended with coconut water and dragon fruit and served over ice

features organic lemon and pineapple juice blended with coconut water and dragon fruit and served over ice The Blueberry Lemonade One (Refresher) features organic lemon and apple juice blended with coconut water, honey and blueberries

features organic lemon and apple juice blended with coconut water, honey and blueberries The Sunburst One (Smoothie) features organic apple juice blended with coconut water, strawberries, banana and honey

features organic apple juice blended with coconut water, strawberries, banana and honey The Cheese Melt – a toasted wrap with cheddar cheese, feta cheese, and hummus

Returning to Clean Juice for the $6 Summer Value Menu includes:

The Iced Latte One (launched during Menu Madness in March '23) – is a cold-brew coffee blended with almond milk, dates, maple syrup and vanilla. Served over ice & topped with cinnamon

(launched during Menu Madness in March '23) – is a cold-brew coffee blended with almond milk, dates, maple syrup and vanilla. Served over ice & topped with cinnamon The Mocha One (launched during Menu Madness in March '23) – a cold brew blended with almond milk, dates, maple syrup, vanilla and cacao. Served over ice & topped with cacao nibs

Popular Toast added to Value Menu including:

The Almond Butter Toast (available at participating stores) – is a protein-packed toast made with organic almond butter, banana, honey and hemp seeds served on sprouted grain bread

Recently named #33 by Fast Casual in its Top 100 Movers and Shakers brands, Clean Juice continues to put guests first when creating new menu items that meet a high standard of health offerings, flavor profile, and visual integrity that represents the brand's core values.

Clean Juice recently completed its first-ever "Menu Madness" promotion, with eight items competing for the guest favorite in a "secret menu," available on the app and online. The competition focused on fresh-made juice concoctions as the base for smoothies, designed to present further health benefits and great flavors. The winner was the Mango Sunrise One, a two-tone refresher that features a mango-pineapple base with a strawberry topper.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. There are more than 130 stores open and operating, with another 70+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, Clean Juice, [email protected], 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice